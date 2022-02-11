Debt management held steady in 2021 despite inflation

Data: New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax; Note: Severely derogatory means any of the previous states combined with reports of a repossession, charge off to bad debt or foreclosure; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

High demand for high-ticket items that grew even costlier with inflation drove up U.S. household debt by $1 trillion last year. At the same time, debt management held steady.

Why it matters: The pandemic's lockdowns and government aid provided consumers a chance to pay down more of what they borrowed, and to even bolster their savings.

State of play: Roughly 94,000 people had a bankruptcy notation added to their credit reports during the last three months of last year, data from the New York Fed shows.

That’s the lowest since 1999, when the data series began.

The share of borrowers with a third-party collection account also reached a new historic low, while the average balance of those who had collections accounts fell sharply from $1,427 to $1,234.

