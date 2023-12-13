Dec. 11 City Commission meeting

Ed Boice, Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, Kan.
·3 min read

Dec. 13—City announces public meeting about 14th Street/Van Buren project, commission approves agreement for admin. software

Deciding to cancel their second December meeting, the Abilene City Commission met for a regular meeting Monday, Dec. 11. Staff announced a public meeting for the 14th Street and Van Buren Street intersection project, and the commission approved the service agreement for new city administration software.

Regular meeting

The commission approved the fee schedule for 2024. Changes to the schedule include: — lowering the annual mobile food vendor fee from $200 to $100 — adding a three-day event for $25 option for mobile food vendors — moving the nuisance abatement/code case mowing fee of $100 per hour to the fee schedule — moving the nuisance abatement/code case mowing fee of $150 per hour to the fee schedule — addition of precious metals/pawnbroker license fee of $25 annually from date of issuance

The commission then approved an amendment that changes how mayor and vice-mayor are selected each year. Commissioners will, starting in 2024, vote on who will hold each position.

The commission then approved a service agreement with Tyler Technologies for city administration software. The city is paying a one-time fee of $125,889 and annual fees equaling $56,346.

The commission canceled their second meeting of the month, which would have been on Christmas Day. They will next meet Jan. 8 unless they need to hold a special meeting.

The commission then approved Tony Serbousek for the Abilene Public Library board trustee position. Serbousek will fill Sarah Anderson's term until it ends April 2026.

City manager report

Ron Marsh, city manager, said the section on NW 14th Street west of Vine Street will remain closed for the duration of the construction project to prevent truck traffic on the road.

The public hearing for the comprehensive plan will be Jan. 16, 2024 during the Planning Commission's meeting. The plan will then go before the city commission to approve.

The Abilene Recycling Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. City Hall will be closed Dec. 22, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, 2024.

The new Public Works Department director, Brad Anderson, began at the position last week.

Marsh thanked Administrative Assistant Jennie Hiatt, Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Jay Leusman and Utilities Supervisor Joe Hawk for their work while the city operated without a public works director for the last six months.

"These guys took the reins and then ran with it, and they did a bang-up job," Marsh said. "They stepped up and they helped perform anything that I could have ever expected. I want to publicly thank them for what they did."

The commission then went into three executive sessions, all to review the performance of the city manager.

Study session

The commission began the study session by discussing changes to the employee policies and guidelines.

Marsh proposed raising the city's base water and sewer rates by 1%. The city increased the rates by 3.25% in 2022 after not changing rates for several years prior to 2020.

Marsh then announced the city will be hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Abilene Public Library to discuss the 14th Street and Van Buren Street intersection project. Marsh said staff will present options for the project during the meeting for the public to comment on. The city and Dickinson County have begun planning for the project since they were awarded a Fall 2023 Cost Share Grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for $724,500. Marsh said city and county staff and engineers met Dec. 4 to begin planning.

The Abilene City Commission will next meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 for a regular meeting.

Recommended Stories

  • Best snow tires of 2024

    We've highlighted 18 of the best snow and winter tires given high marks by Consumer Reports Tire Rack and Discount Tire with links where you can buy them.

  • How to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' at home today

    Drop everything now, meet me on your couch for an in-home viewing of 'The Eras Tour' concert film.

  • Big Pharma: Why the drug industry faces a three-front battle with the FTC, Medicare—and the White House.

    The Biden administration is increasingly focused on finding ways to lower drug prices, putting the drug industry in a three-way battle to defend its ecosystem.

  • Tesla to lose $7,500 consumer tax credits for some Model 3 vehicles

    Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why

  • European Union lawmakers agree deal to bolster gig worker rights

    The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.

  • Tesla's latest Optimus robot can handle an egg without breaking it

    Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. In a new video, the machine is shown squatting and delicately handling an egg without breaking it.

  • Google debuts Imagen 2 with text and logo generation

    Google's making the second generation of Imagen, its AI model that can create and edit images given a text prompt, more widely available -- at least to Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI who've been approved for access. Called Imagen 2, Google's enhanced model -- which was quietly launched in preview at the tech giant's I/O conference in May -- was developed using technology from Google DeepMind, Google's flagship AI lab. Compared to the first-gen Imagen, it's "significantly" improved in terms of image quality, Google claims (the company bizarrely refused to share image samples prior to this morning), and introduces new capabilities including the ability to render text and logos.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • New York, New York: Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson named NFL Offensive Players of the Week

    Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • Google unveils MedLM, a family of healthcare-focused generative AI models

    Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.

  • These 40+ splurge-worthy gifts are actually worth the money — tech, home, style, travel and more

    Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.

  • Tesla recalls over 2 million cars to fix Autopilot safety controls

    Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over 2 million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.

  • Kakao names Shina Chung, previously its VC lead, as new CEO amid ongoing crisis 

    Shina Chung, who had been running the company's venture arm, is moving to the top role at the company. "I will carry out active and responsible management" to meet the expectations and standards of society, Chung said in its statement. "I will not miss this opportunity for change because Kakao does not have much time."

  • Range Rover Electric teased ahead of its 2024 reveal

    Several years ago, Land Rover announced plans to offer electrified versions of all its vehicle and now that process has begun.

  • Ekeler's Edge: Year of the backup QB? Ekeler reacts to Herbert's injury

    There's no way around it: Losing Justin Herbert for the season stinks for fantasy, reality and everything in between. On a nemotionally loaded episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. RB opens up to Matt Harmon about what Herbert means to him as teammate and a franchise QB after he sustained a season ending injury in Week 14. Ekeler and Harmon also discuss if this year has become 'the year of the backup QB' in the NFL given all the injuries at the position.

  • Juan Soto talks extension negotiations with Yankees: 'They know ... who to talk to'

    Is Juan Soto one-and-done in New York, or will he sign an extension?

  • True Anomaly raises $100M to scale space security tech

    True Anomaly has closed $100 million in new funding, a strong signal that the appetite for startups operating at the intersection of space and defense is far from abating. The new round was led by Riot Ventures, with participation from Eclipse, ACME Capital, Menlo Ventures, Narya, 645 Ventures, Rocketship.vc, Champion Hill Ventures and FiveNine Ventures. True Anomaly is looking to fill a critical gap in space situational awareness and defensive operations through software and hardware, including the line of autonomous spacecraft capable of rendezvous and proximity operations.

  • College football transfer portal tracker: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel commits to Oregon

    The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.