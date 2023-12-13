Dec. 11 City Commission meeting

Dec. 13—City announces public meeting about 14th Street/Van Buren project, commission approves agreement for admin. software

Deciding to cancel their second December meeting, the Abilene City Commission met for a regular meeting Monday, Dec. 11. Staff announced a public meeting for the 14th Street and Van Buren Street intersection project, and the commission approved the service agreement for new city administration software.

Regular meeting

The commission approved the fee schedule for 2024. Changes to the schedule include: — lowering the annual mobile food vendor fee from $200 to $100 — adding a three-day event for $25 option for mobile food vendors — moving the nuisance abatement/code case mowing fee of $100 per hour to the fee schedule — moving the nuisance abatement/code case mowing fee of $150 per hour to the fee schedule — addition of precious metals/pawnbroker license fee of $25 annually from date of issuance

The commission then approved an amendment that changes how mayor and vice-mayor are selected each year. Commissioners will, starting in 2024, vote on who will hold each position.

The commission then approved a service agreement with Tyler Technologies for city administration software. The city is paying a one-time fee of $125,889 and annual fees equaling $56,346.

The commission canceled their second meeting of the month, which would have been on Christmas Day. They will next meet Jan. 8 unless they need to hold a special meeting.

The commission then approved Tony Serbousek for the Abilene Public Library board trustee position. Serbousek will fill Sarah Anderson's term until it ends April 2026.

City manager report

Ron Marsh, city manager, said the section on NW 14th Street west of Vine Street will remain closed for the duration of the construction project to prevent truck traffic on the road.

The public hearing for the comprehensive plan will be Jan. 16, 2024 during the Planning Commission's meeting. The plan will then go before the city commission to approve.

The Abilene Recycling Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. City Hall will be closed Dec. 22, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, 2024.

The new Public Works Department director, Brad Anderson, began at the position last week.

Marsh thanked Administrative Assistant Jennie Hiatt, Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Jay Leusman and Utilities Supervisor Joe Hawk for their work while the city operated without a public works director for the last six months.

"These guys took the reins and then ran with it, and they did a bang-up job," Marsh said. "They stepped up and they helped perform anything that I could have ever expected. I want to publicly thank them for what they did."

The commission then went into three executive sessions, all to review the performance of the city manager.

Study session

The commission began the study session by discussing changes to the employee policies and guidelines.

Marsh proposed raising the city's base water and sewer rates by 1%. The city increased the rates by 3.25% in 2022 after not changing rates for several years prior to 2020.

Marsh then announced the city will be hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Abilene Public Library to discuss the 14th Street and Van Buren Street intersection project. Marsh said staff will present options for the project during the meeting for the public to comment on. The city and Dickinson County have begun planning for the project since they were awarded a Fall 2023 Cost Share Grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for $724,500. Marsh said city and county staff and engineers met Dec. 4 to begin planning.

The Abilene City Commission will next meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 for a regular meeting.