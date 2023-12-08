Dec. 12 meeting set for proposed solar farm in Hayes Township

GAYLORD — A solar farm is under consideration for a site in Hayes Township and will be the topic of a meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the township hall at 71 Hayes Tower Road.

"This is in the planning stage yet and has not been presented to the Hayes (Township) board or to land use for any action. They are presenting at the Dec. 12 meeting with the scope of the project. I think it will be prudent to have a meeting in January for the citizens to learn more about the planning and the extent of the project," said township supervisor Mary Sanders.

The company behind the solar proposal is RWE Renewables Americas LLC from Chicago. According to its website, RWE Renewables develops, owns and operates renewable energy projects in the U.S. and is a unit of the German multinational energy company RWE AG.

This could be the second solar farm planned for Otsego County. Last February, Wolverine Power Cooperative announced the purchase of 580 acres of the former Georgia Pacific grounds south of Gaylord for an anticipated farm.

"Wolverine has received site plan approval from Otsego County Planning and Zoning to build solar on the property, as it is currently zoned industrial," Casey Clark, vice president of communications for Wolverine Power, said at the time. "Wolverine has submitted an interconnect application to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) for up to 150 MW (megawatts) of solar generation on the site. The feasibility of the project interconnection will be determined over the next several years of study."

As utilities and other companies are pushed to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, solar and other renewable energy sources are gaining in popularity. Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a clean energy package requiring utility providers to transition to 100% carbon-free energy generation by 2040. The state has also set a goal for utilities to generate 50% of their energy from renewable sources by 2030, a significant leap from the current 12%.

Included in the legislation signed by Whitmer was a bill that provides the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) with the ability to override local government control over the siting of new wind and solar projects.

Shifting the authority to the MPSC would be consistent with how Michigan handles the siting of other infrastructure projects such as power plants and pipelines, MPSC Chairman Dan Scripps said.

The bills would not give the MPSC power of eminent domain or force an owner to give up their land for the projects without their consent, Scripps said. Instead, the legislation is intended for situations in which a landowner wants to allow a project and local governments refuse to give authority because of opposition by neighbors.

The Michigan Townships Association and the Michigan Association of Counties have criticized the provision as an attack on local control.

Content from the Associated Press and Detroit Free Press was used in this report.

