Dec. 20 police reports

Dec. 20—ARRESTS

—Portia Elisa Sanders, 66, Huntsville; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)

—Benjamin Hunter Griffin, 27, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)

—Espirio Compean, Huntsville; two counts of second-degree assault, breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Christina Laming, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Nathan Stewart, Hartselle; three counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Clayton Clark, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Michael Thompson, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

— emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel