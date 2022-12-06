Dec. 6 police reports

Dec. 6—ARRESTS

—Yancey O'Brien Bell, 51, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,488.47. (Decatur police)

—Rathel Amos Lindley, 43, Hartselle; first-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)

—Tiffany Gibson, Athens; chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Jeremy Tucker, third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Isaiah Whitworth, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Reginald Beavers Jr., Athens; possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Summer Hovis, Elkmont; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Bobby McConnell Jr., Elkmont; first-degree theft of lost property, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—John Bailey, Athens; second-degree domestic violence assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

—Michael May, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)

— emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel