DEC Environmental Conservation Officer reports published June 12

Jun. 12—New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) police 0fficers (ECOs) and investigators enforce state Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 2020, the 298 ECOs and Investigators across the state responded to 29,673 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,952 tickets or arrests for crimes ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations. If you witness an environmental crime or believe a violation of environmental law occurred, please call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267).

Recent reports:

—Illegal fishing (Erie County) — Earlier this month, ECO Koepf received a complaint from a fisherman who observed another angler illegally fishing with a large gill net anchored in Ellicott Creek in Amherst. Koepf arrived at the location a short time later, but the subject fled after his encounter with the complainant, leaving behind a large net and a fishing pole. ECOs Koepf and Scheer then conducted a plainclothes fishing detail at the location in hopes the subject would return to his net and the other gear left behind. While the subject did not return during this time, the ECOs removed the gill net from the water to prevent future illegal fishing and released a snapping turtle they discovered being held in a submerged container anchored to the shore.

—Goose rescue (Sullivan County) — On May 30, fishermen contacted ECO Grose reporting an injured Canada Goose at Junction Pool in Roscoe. They located the goose, which appeared to have a broken wing, on the bank of the stream. ECO Grose captured it and transported it to a local wildlife rehabilitator.

—Great blue heron hits powerline (Orange County) — On May 22, ECO DuChene responded to reports of an injured Great Blue Heron in the Town of Chester. When she arrived, Officer DuChene met with the head keeper and park supervisor for Trailside Museums and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park to develop a plan. With help from volunteers, Officer DuChene and the other responders successfully captured the injured Blue Heron and transported it to Missy Runyan and her staff at the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter. The medical staff determined the bird likely fractured its radius and ulna after striking a powerline while in flight. After required surgeries, the Great Blue Heron is making a speedy recovery and will eventually be released back to its natural habitat in Chester.

—K9 Handley comes in handy in search for suspects (Genesee County) — On May 24, ECO Fuerch and K9 Handley assisted the Genesee County Sheriff's Office with tracking two suspects after a vehicle pursuit. The incident began when a sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to comply. The vehicle continued through the town of Oakfield before coming to an intersection where it went airborne into a field. The vehicle struck a tree in the field but kept going. A backseat passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle and was taken into custody. The vehicle eventually stopped in the field and the two remaining occupants fled on foot. ECO Fuerch was working in the area at the time and joined the search for the suspects with K9 Handley. K9 Hadley led the officers to a nearby residence where they were advised that a neighbor gave the two suspects a ride to Walmart in Batavia. Deputies located them at the Walmart and arrested them. Charges include third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. The driver was also wanted in Michigan for being a parole absconder.

—Solid waste investigation leads to illegal deer bust (Ulster County) — On May 26, ECO Walraven successfully completed the prosecution of an illegal deer case that occurred in the town of Marbletown during the 2020 deer season. While investigating a separate solid waste case, ECO Walraven observed several bucks hanging in a shed on the property. He interviewed the 42-year-old hunter who killed the deer and discovered that the hunter took one of the bucks with a crossbow without a valid muzzleloader privilege, as required, during the southern zone early bow season. He took the second spike-horn buck in a Wildlife Management Unit under antler restrictions. The man was fined and ordered to pay penalties of $827.50 in the Town of Marbletown Court.