DEC will let people print hunting, fishing licenses at home

N.Y. (WETM) — New York State hunters, anglers, and trappers will be able to print their sporting licenses at home starting this summer.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that the paper used for state hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses and carcass tags will change from its current special stock synthetic paper to plain paper by Aug. 1 of this year. The change will let people who buy their licenses online print them at home instead of having to wait 14 business days to receive them by mail.

“DEC’s transition to paper tags will provide the sporting community with a streamlined process to go afield,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “This cost-effective shift to paper tags will reduce the state’s carbon footprint and ensure our sporting license program is at the forefront of emerging technologies. In recent years, supply chain issues have made it increasingly difficult and more expensive for fish and wildlife agencies to acquire synthetic paper and many have successfully made the switch to plain paper licenses.”

People will still be able to buy licenses in person or over the phone. Those who purchase their sporting license in person will have the option to have the license printed at the point of sale or have the license emailed so it can be printed at home. Hunters and anglers can show their proof of licensure through the HuntFishNY mobile app instead of carrying a paper license, but backtags and carcass tags will still only be available on paper.

The license change will start with sales from Aug. 1 on. The change to plain paper is effective for the 2024 to 2025 license year and does not apply to the spring 2024 turkey season. Lifetime license holders can expect to receive their new licenses and tags on plain paper by Sept. 1.

The DEC said it will release more details about the new licenses before they go on sale. For more information about New York hunting, trapping, and fishing licenses, visit the DEC’s website.

