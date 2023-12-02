DEC Region 5 to host annual Children's Holiday Party

Dec. 2—RAY BROOK — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 5 invites the public to attend the annual Children's Holiday Party at the regional headquarters in Ray Brook on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 2:30 p.m to 4 p.m.

At the annual party, children and their families can meet Santa, enjoy refreshments, and participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating and coloring.

The DEC Region 5 headquarters is located at 1115 NY Route 86, Ray Brook.

The event will take place in the building's lobby and main conference room. Attendees are advised to park in the lot directly in front of the building and enter through the front doors.

The event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.