A decade after child's death, Muncie man still pursuing new trial

MUNCIE, Ind. — Nearly a decade after a 5-year-old girl died in a Muncie home after months of neglect and abuse, legal action stemming from her death continues.

Marie Pierre died in a house in the 1000 block of North Brady Street on June 22, 2013.

A pathologist would later say her body had more than 80 scars, bruises and burns, signs of both long-term abuse and torture.

Marie, born in Haiti in November 2007, later came to live with relatives in Miami, Florida.

In July 2012, she moved to Muncie to live under the care of her cousin, Charlene Tabb. Three of Tabb's younger siblings also made the move from Florida to Muncie.

Testimony at Charlene Tabb's murder trial, in May 2014, indicated the defendant became enraged when her young cousin routinely vomited after eating. Tabb began abusing Marie, and eventually recruited two of her siblings, both still juveniles, to join in the violence.

Eric Hoffman, at the time a chief deputy prosecutor, told jurors Tabb and her young accomplices had behaved "like a pack of wild animals."

Tabb, 30 years old at the time of her trial, would be convicted of murder and multiple counts of battery and neglect of a dependent, some stemming from her treatment of her siblings. Her beatings of those children — then ages 16, 14 and 11 — with an electrical cord had been preserved on video recordings.

She was later sentenced to 87 years in prison by Delaware Circuit Court 5 Judge Thomas Cannon Jr.

At her sentencing hearing, Hoffman compared her crimes to those of a "rabid, blood-thirsty animal."

Then-Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold said Tabb was "completely devoid of human compassion."

In October 2014, another trial stemming from Marie's death was held.

Charlene Tabb's husband, Marcus, was found guilty of a neglect count in the homicide, although he maintained he had been unaware the child was being abused.

The same jury found Marcus Tabb, then 55, guilty of three counts of neglect of a dependent based on allegations his wife's siblings had lived without adult supervision in the house where their young cousin died,

Cannon later sentenced the Muncie man to 56 years in prison, saying Tabb had been "completely unwilling to protect a five-year-old child who could not defend or protect herself."

His convictions, and those of his wife, were upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Marcus Tabb since 2016 has been pursuing post-conviction relief, although that effort has yet to result in a hearing on the merits of his petition.

He contends his attorneys, both at his trial and in his appeal, provided ineffective representation, and that recordings of his interviews by police should not have been shown to jurors.

Tabb also wrote that he "had never been made aware of (Marie's) injuries," did not know that the child was ill and "did not see (Marie) in the week leading up to her death."

A "status conference" on Tabb's petition was held Tuesday in Circuit Court 5. Hoffman, who succeeded Arnold as prosecutor in 2019, participated. Another conference is set for Nov. 6.

With that process still underway, Hoffman said he could not comment on evidence in the case.

"To this day, I vividly remember the facts of the case," he said.

In the prosecutor's office in the Delaware County Justice Center, photos of three deceased victims of child abuse are on display. One of the photographs is of Marie Pierre,

Marcus Tabb, now 63, is incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. He has a projected release date in June 2041, according to a state Department of Correction website.

His wife, Charlene, will observe her 40th birthday in July. She is held in the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis.

Her projected release date is in November 2055, when she would be 72.

