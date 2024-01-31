A decade later, Michael Brown’s story turns into community change

ST. LOUIS – It has been nearly ten years since a Ferguson police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown. His mother, Lezley McSpadden-Head, has turned his story into community change through the Michael O.D. Brown Memorial Scholarship.

“I still get a chance to take care of my baby. So, this is another thing I get to do in his honor for someone else,” McSpadden-Head, founder and president of the Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation, said.

The scholarship supports Missouri high school seniors in their pursuit of higher education in performing arts and social justice.

“We’re looking at academic need or academic achievement, financial need, and community service record,” Isaiah Melendez, principal of McCluer High School, said.

The scholarship is set to grant five $3,000 scholarships at Michael’s alma mater, Normandy High School and $3,000 scholarships to select St. Louis County high schools.

“I want them to feel proud about applying for the scholarship and being proud to receive it if they do. I want it to mean something for them,” McSpadden-Head said.

To apply, students need to show proof of application or acceptance into a higher education program, a 2.5 GPA on the most recent report card, and proof of volunteer service within the last year, according to the website.

“It’s an opportunity to give access to opportunities to young people in the same community to which he grew up…that he did have the opportunity to fulfill. And so, it’s the continuation of his legacy, of Michael, honoring the life he should’ve lived,” Melendez said.

For more information on the Michael O.D. Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund, click here.

