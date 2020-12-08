A decadelong treasure hunt in the Western US captivated thousands. Here's who found it.

Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press

DETROIT – After months of going anonymous, the identity of the treasure hunter who decoded a clue-filled poem that led to a gold-filled chest tucked away in the Rocky Mountains has been revealed.

Jack Stuef, a 32-year-old Michigan native, writer and med student, found the chest full of gold, jewelry and other valuables, beating out the thousands of other treasure hunters who searched over the years.

The search ended in June, more than a decade after late antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn hid the treasure.

"I think I got a little embarrassed by how obsessed I was with it," Stuef told Outside magazine, which published his name Monday. "If I didn’t find it, I would look kind of like an idiot. And maybe I didn’t want to admit to myself what a hold it had on me."

The magazine author, Daniel Barbarisi, said it took him two months to convince Stuef to go public with his name. And there was a lawsuit that likely would have revealed it anyway.

"I honestly didn’t expect to ever know who he really was," Barbarisi wrote in the article. "I was fine with that; as a fellow treasure hunter, I completely understood his desire for anonymity."

Barbarisi said he, too, was among the thousands looking for the treasure.

'The most frustrating experience of my life'

Stuef found the chest June 6, delivered it to Fenn, and asked him not to reveal his identity to the rest of the world. The next month, Fenn announced the chest had been found but kept Stuef's identity a secret.

Antiquities dealer and author Forrest Fenn poses in his home in Santa Fe, N.M. in 2013.
Antiquities dealer and author Forrest Fenn poses in his home in Santa Fe, N.M. in 2013.

In an essay, initially published anonymously on the website Medium in September, he wrote he was the treasure's finder.

The piece was a tribute to Fenn, who died in September at 90, and in Stuef's words, "far too soon."

A byline was added to the post this week after Stuef's identity became known.

"I figured out the location where he wished to die (and thus, where his treasure was) back in 2018," Stuef wrote. "But it took me many months to figure out the exact spot. This treasure hunt was the most frustrating experience of my life."

It frustrated others, too.

The hunt proved deadly over the years. In 2019, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office in Montana warned that at least two people died, two were rescued near death and others had run-ins with police as they searched for the treasure near Yellowstone after a man was injured searching for the prize.

In 2017, a body was found in New Mexico that appeared to be Paris Wallace of Grand Junction, Colorado, a pastor who went missing while searching for the treasure. The year before, the body of Randy Bilyeu, 54, was found months after he disappeared while looking for the treasure along the Rio Grande.

Fenn set up the treasure hunt and provided clues to where it was in 2010 in a 24-line poem. He later wrote about the hunt in a book, "The Thrill of the Chase." The treasure was estimated to be worth $1-2 million.

The hunt led to a frenzy of searching.

It got so bad in 2017, that a news outlet reported New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas called the treasure hunt, which by that point had led to two deaths, "stupid" and asked Fenn to end it.

Since the treasure was uncovered, others have claimed they were the rightful finders.

One lawsuit, filed by a Chicago attorney, alleges she had spent years looking for treasure, too, but her emails were hacked, various new organizations have reported. She sought the court to turn the chest over to her.

Stuef on Monday also published a long statement on Medium.

"When Forrest began the hunt, he never imagined it would go viral, so he never expected many of the unintended consequences that came," he wrote. "I don’t think Forrest wanted his chase to be defined by negativity, and neither do I."

He also addressed the lawsuits, calling them "an abuse of the court system."

He wrote: "I am the legitimate finder and owner of the treasure, and no person has any remotely valid claim against me," adding that "I have never hacked or stalked the plaintiff or any person, nor have I been charged with or arrested for any crime in my life."

Fenn's grandson also confirmed the name on a website about the treasure hunt.

"Jack found the treasure chest as a result of years of careful searching, without any help from my grandfather, myself, or any other member of our family," Shiloh Forrest Old wrote.

He added, "I cannot express to you the joy that my grandfather had in seeing his treasure hunt positively touch the lives of so many, and the excitement in his eyes when he saw that chest again for the first time since hiding it in the wilds of Wyoming."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Forrest Fenn treasure chest finder revealed as Jack Steuf of Michigan

