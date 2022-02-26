A decadelong saga after Astoria shooting ends in plea deal

Feb. 25—A decade ago, Yevgeniy Pavlovich Savinskiy threatened two police officers at an Astoria motel, led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit, and tried while in jail to arrange for adversaries in his criminal case to be killed or crippled.

The case, which saw multiple appeals and a lengthy sentence reversed as Oregon law changed, arrived at a resolution on Thursday.

Savinskiy, 47, was convicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempt to elude police, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

He was sentenced by Judge Henry Kantor to more than 11 years in prison. With credit for time served, Savinskiy will be out in less than two years.

As part of a plea deal that includes no contact with the victims, Savinskiy, formerly of Washougal, Washington, agreed to renounce his U.S. citizenship and return to his home country of Ukraine. If he violates his probation, such as by trying to reenter the U.S. illegally, he will serve more than 10 years in prison.

On Feb. 12, 2012, Astoria police officers Joe Symonds, Christopher McNeary and a third officer were called to the Lamplighter Motel — now the Atomic Motel — on Marine Drive to detain a guest that police suspected of illegally possessing a silencer and using false identification. Symonds approached the door, while McNeary and the other officer went around the back.

When Savinskiy answered, his suspicious behavior — opening the door a few inches, putting weight on it to keep the officers out, seeming to stall — alarmed Symonds, according to District Attorney Ron Brown, who recounted the events at the sentencing.

Symonds saw Savinskiy's eyes dilate. "He thought something was going to happen," Brown said, "and it did."

Savinskiy withdrew into the room and raised a handgun as Symonds pushed the door open. Symonds and McNeary opened fire. Savinskiy, who was shot through the left wrist and in his right shoulder, managed to exit the room, climb into his rented van with the gun, speed over the New Youngs Bay Bridge, turn into the Premarq Center, then drive over concrete barriers to get back onto U.S. Highway 101 southbound.

The midday car chase continued through Warrenton, Gearhart and Seaside. In the Cannon Beach area, Savinskiy reversed course to get on to U.S. Highway 26, where the van was spike-stripped. He drove another few miles on the rims, Brown said, before he spun onto the roadside.

"We're lucky somebody wasn't killed just by virtue of that chase," Brown said.

Even as officers surrounded him, Savinskiy was seen going for his gun before he surrendered.

An AR-15 was found in his suitcase. He also had a bizarre cache that included a hard hat, hair dye, new clothes, a reflective vest and a breathing mask, The Astorian reported. What Savinskiy intended to do with all of those items remains a mystery, Brown said.

Once in jail, Savinskiy tried to put out a contract to kill Symonds and Savinskiy's ex-wife, Olga — two witnesses against him — and to permanently disable then-deputy district attorney Brown with a baseball bat. Savinskiy's cellmate, James Russell, who informed police of the plot, wore a wire and recorded Savinskiy admitting to it.

Symonds spoke at Thursday's sentencing, asking the court to consider how Savinskiy's actions — both the shootout and the plan to have him murdered — affected him.

"They were detrimental to my career with the Astoria Police Department," Symonds said, "and I have suffered a great deal of loss of sleep and physical illnesses as a result of the stress that I was placed under for the extended period of time, post the incident and especially post the threats and the attempt to have a contract on my life and my family's life."

In 2013, Judge Philip Nelson sentenced Savinskiy to more than 34 years in prison. The Oregon Supreme Court reversed the sentence, ruling in light of the Oregon v. Prieto-Rubio decision that the evidence collected by body wire was only admissible in the conspiracy charges, not in the Lamplighter charges.

The Circuit Court would have needed to split the trial in two: one for the Lamplighter incident, the other for Savinskiy's attempt to hire a hitman.

Kantor commended the Circuit Court and Savinskiy's Portland-based defense attorney, Alex Hamalian, for coming to an agreement and bringing the case to an end 10 years after it began.

"This case could have gone on for another 10 years without an effort to resolve it practically, sensibly and thoughtfully," Kantor said.