For decades, this Civil War Medal of Honor memorialized the wrong man

FREEHOLD, N.J. – Thomas Fallon had been in the United States barely two years when he signed up to join the Union's 37th New York Infantry in 1861.

The Irishman fought in more than 20 major Civil War battles, waded through the Savannah canal and once captured 29 Confederates, eventually becoming Freehold Borough's only Medal of Honor recipient.

Yet somehow his medal spent the last six decades at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, under another war veteran's name.

"I know that since 1957 that medal has not honored the man that it's due to honor," said Muriel Smith, a local historian. "So it's about time 100 years later that he be honored for what he did during the Civil War."

Smith spent three years calling on the college and then on the U.S. Army to return Fallon's medal. She and Middletown resident Glenn Cashion, a descendant of Fallon, even enlisted the help of U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. On Monday night, they finally held the commendation in their hands.

"Thank God for men like Private Thomas Fallon, and thank God the medal is back home," Cashion, 78, told a packed room in Freehold Borough Hall.

Fallon arrived in New York City in 1859 and settled in Freehold, Cashion said. Barely two years later, he signed up to join Company K of the 37th New York Infantry, also known as the "Irish Rifles." He fought in Virginia in the First and Second Battles of Bull Run and the Battle of Fredericksburg, among others.

At the Battle of Williamsburg in 1862, he was sent to the skirmish line with nine other soldiers. Only four made it back. He was put on a "sick list," but he insisted on fighting and participated in the Battle of Fair Oaks.

Fallon was discharged after two years of service but re-enlisted four months later as a sergeant in the 35th New Jersey Infantry. At the Battle of Big Shanty in Georgia, he knocked down a Confederate officer with his musket, capturing him and 28 soldiers.

He received the Medal of Honor in 1891 for his feats in Williamsburg and Big Shanty, according to the Medal of Honor website. He was one of more than 1,500 Civil War veterans and one of 146 Irishmen who received the medal.

"Yes, the Irish immediately fell in love with our country. They were willing to participate in battle and fought gallantly," Cashion said Monday night. "My great-uncle epitomized the inner strength of each and every Medal of Honor recipient."

Tracing the history

For most of his life, Cashion had no idea he was related to this war hero.

Cashion, who retired from the telecommunications industry in 2001, took an interest in researching his lineage. That research led him down a list of names in Freehold's St. Rose of Lima Church records, where he came across Fallon years later.

"I looked up every baptism, death and marriage record, going back to the beginning," he told the Asbury Park Press. "My family was back there in the beginning."

Cashion's ancestors fled Ireland during the potato famine in the mid-19th century. They found work in Monmouth County, which was known for potato farming. Among them was his great-grandmother Ann Garrity and her sister, Catherine Garrity.

