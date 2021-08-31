Decades later, DNA in a grave in Brazil resolves murders of 3 South Florida women

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Rabin
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It didn’t take long for Miami detectives to determine that a 24-year-old Miami woman found floating in Biscayne Bay two decades ago had been killed by a local tourist guide and flight attendant named Roberto Fernandes.

Finding Fernandes, however, proved much more difficult. They knew he fled to his native Brazil two days after the murder and that he had supposedly perished in a 2005 plane crash in Paraguay — the Miami murder case seemingly dying with him.

“We couldn’t find him after he fled to Brazil,” said Miami Detective Michael Vega.

On Tuesday, almost exactly two decades after the body of Jessica Good was recovered, Broward Sheriff’s deputies announced that, working with Brazilian National Police, they had opened Fernandes’ grave to run DNA tests on the remains inside. Based on the results, police now know Good wasn’t his only victim.

Police say Fernandes killed at least three women, two who were found stuffed in suitcases and bags left on the side of the road in Broward County. The three women, investigators said, all struggled with drugs and prostitution. Police fear there were likely more victims.

“I find it hard to believe he limited himself to three victims,” said Miami Police Sgt. Nikoli Trifonov. “And I wouldn’t limit it to locally.”

Police say Fernandes, 40 at the time of his death, was tried and acquitted in the 1996 murder of his wife in Brazil. He argued self-defense. He was also a licensed pilot who police believe fled to Paraguay in 2005 after his wife’s family hired a hit man to kill him, said Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Zachary Scott. Scott said he also was known to have committed violent crimes against prostitutes in Brazil.

The DNA test also proved that Fernandes hadn’t faked his own death to escape his pursuers. The remains from the crash were his.

“He had amassed a certain amount of enemies,” said Scott. “Knowing his final moments were filled with a little bit of terror, makes me feel better.”

Kim Dietz-Livesy was 36 when she was killed.
Kim Dietz-Livesy was 36 when she was killed.

Fernandes is believed to have started his local killing spree in June 2000 with the murder of Kim Dietz-Livesy, 36, described in a South Florida Sun-Sentinel story at the time as a “beautiful” and “vibrant” woman who was excited about becoming a mom. Her body was found stuffed in a suitcase that had been stolen from Miami International Airport, on Flamingo Road in Cooper City.

She was living in Miami at the time of her death and had been in and out of rehabilitation. On Tuesday, her husband Michael Livesy said he came to grips with her issues a long time ago and that it was part of a burden the couple shared.

“My heart goes out to the other families,” Livesy said. “I certainly hope it gives them a sense of closure, as it does me.”

Sia Demas was killed when she was 21.
Sia Demas was killed when she was 21.

Scott believes Fernandes’ next victim was Sia Demas, a 21-year-old with a 4-year-old son at the time, who lived mostly on the streets. She was found stuffed in a large duffel bag in the 5200 block of Southwest 31st Avenue in unincorporated Broward in early August 2000. Investigators believe Livesy and Demas were killed in Miami.

A year later, Good’s body was found in the bay behind a building at 1450 Brickell Ave. Miami police said they quickly located her boyfriend, who had a description of Fernandes, a man he said Good told him about the previous night. By the time police found Fernandes’ tour van outside his home, he was gone. They knew he had flown to Brazil, but getting evidence was difficult. Brazil and the U.S. did not share an extradition agreement at the time.

They managed to secure Fernandes’ fingerprints and DNA from under Good’s fingernails. A break came a decade later in 2011 when investigators matched DNA evidence from all three victims. Still, during the investigation and until long after the 2005 plane crash, investigators retained a healthy skepticism that Fernandes’ death may have been faked.

Jessica Good was killed at the age of 24.
Jessica Good was killed at the age of 24.

Another break came in 2018, Scott said, when a Cuban judge agreed to try a man in Cuba who was wanted for a murder in Palm Beach County three years earlier.

“That laid the groundwork for us to ask if he could stand trial in Brazil,” said Scott. “They were receptive.”

It turned out, there was no need. With the help of the federal government and Brazil’s national police, a judge agreed to exhume the body in Brazil in late 2020. By early 2021 investigators had DNA samples that connected Fernandes to the three South Florida murders.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Tuesday that with the passing of time, it’s been difficult locating family members of the victims.

“These crimes,” said the sheriff,” were devastating to the communities and devastating to the families.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exec charged in failed SC nuclear project pleads not guilty

    A business executive charged in the aftermath of a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday. Jeffrey A. Benjamin was a former senior vice president for Westinghouse Electric Co., the lead contractor to build two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant. Benjamin now faces 16 felony charges, including multiple counts of fraud, according to an indictment.

  • AccuWeather: Less humid as we await Ida

    The remnants of Ida will bring heavy rain to the Tri-State starting Wednesday and lasting into Thursday.

  • Thousands displaced as wildfire threatens California's Lake Tahoe resort area

    Firefighters battled to protect homes on the fringe of tinder-dry forests near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday as a wildfire chased thousands of residents and tourists from the popular resort destination in California's Sierra Nevada range. The so-called Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the mountains east of the state capital, Sacramento, crested a ridgeline and roared downslope toward communities at the southern end of the Tahoe basin on Monday, triggering mass evacuations. Traffic crammed local roads as South Lake Tahoe, a town of 22,000 residents, rapidly emptied out along with several nearby villages, leaving an area normally thronged by summer vacationers largely empty - except for the smoke.

  • What’s next for Fort Jackson sergeant found guilty of neighborhood assault on Black man?

    Fort Jackson had said that it was going to wait until the charges were adjudicated to decide Pentland’s future at the base.

  • Check out the new Genesis GV60 electric SUV

    Photos: a surprise new EV from Genesis that no one knew to expect, and it’s delightful. The GV60 will go on sale in the U.S. sometime in 2022.

  • Jesse Jackson's wife out of ICU, still on oxygen for COVID

    The Rev. Jesse Jackson's wife has been moved from intensive care back into a regular room at the Chicago hospital where she's being treated for COVID-19, her family said in a statement Monday. Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, said in the statement that their 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, remains at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she “continues to receive oxygen." Rev. Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred last week to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

  • Biden says U.S. committed to safe passage for last 100-200 Americans left in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said 90% of Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to do so, and the United States remained committed to helping the remaining 100 to 200 U.S. citizens who had some intention to leave. Speaking at the White House, Biden told reporters that most of those people were dual citizens and longtime residents, who had earlier decided to stay in the country given their family roots in Afghanistan. "The bottom line is 90% of Americans who were in Afghanistan and wanted to leave were able to leave," he said.

  • Dogs and owners compete in Croatian beach contest

    This is Croatia's 'six-legged race'Location: Crikvenica, CroatiaDogs and their owners competed in an end-of-summer event13 teams took partin a short running and swimming raceand speed-eating and drinking contests(SOUNDBITE) (Croatian) WINNERS IN ICE CREAM EATING COMPETITION, JELENA LESAJA WITH DOG 'JAGODA', SAYING:"Well, the preparations lasted for 11 years – that is Jagoda's age. Jagoda eats everything and we always have to mind that garbage bags are not open, we have to be careful about food portions, so this was rather an expected and well-deserved win."This year's race was won by Antonija Pirker and Nando(SOUNDBITE) (Croatian) RACE WINNER, ANTONIJA PIRKER WITH DOG 'NANDO', SAYING:"The dog is two years old now and I took him from the shelter in Crikvenica, he's been with me for half a year now and he is a good dog, top dog, can't say anything more."

  • Real Madrid move for Camavinga with Mbappe set to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid moved to sign one French international star on Europe's transfer deadline day on Tuesday with Eduardo Camavinga arriving from Rennes, but their attempts to prise Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain look unlikely to succeed for now.

  • Real Madrid sign France prodigy Camavinga from Rennes

    Real Madrid have signed France midfield prodigy Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes just before the European transfer deadline on Tuesday, the two clubs confirmed.

  • Kenya hails anti-poaching efforts in first wildlife census

    Kenya has hailed its efforts to crack down on poaching as it released the results of the country's first-ever national wildlife census, calling the survey a vital weapon in its conservation battle.

  • From NBC’s archives: RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan’s marathon to parole

    Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan won a vote to start the parole process last week. He’s spent 53 years in prison and has 15 failed parole applications. Hear him make his case for freedom over the years since that night in 1968.

  • Pennsylvania governor issues mask mandate for schools, child care facilities

    (Reuters) -Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday issued a mask mandate for all K-12 school and child care facilities to protect against the spread of COVID-19, three weeks after the Democrat said he would leave the decision to individual districts. Since July, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case load has increased from less than 300 a day to more than 3,000 a day, according to the state's health department. School districts, state education agencies and governors across the nation are grappling with masking and vaccination requirements.

  • Florida Woman Charged With Murder In Husband's Death

    Jessica Vallejo reports the couple had been staying with friends in Pembroke Pines when she reportedly killed him.

  • Record temperatures take social and economic toll

    Climate-change-driven heat waves don't just cost businesses money. They can cost people their lives.

  • High-End Coffee Shortage Pushes Up Prices for Cheaper Varieties

    (Bloomberg) -- Coffee buyers are coming to terms with a global shortfall of arabica coffee, the high-end kind favored by cafes like Starbucks Corp., and turning to cheaper beans, driving up prices.Robusta coffee capped the biggest monthly increase in more than seven years as demand soars amid multiple supply headwinds. Such beans are considered lower quality, and are often used in instant coffee products and blends. Severe drought and frost slashed the production outlook for arabica beans in top

  • Survivor of RFK Assassination Is Okay with Parole for Sirhan Sirhan — and He Still Questions What Happened

    Paul Schrade, who was shot in the head seconds before Kennedy was killed, argues police can now pursue what he suspects was a second shooter

  • Wife of murdered Greek ambassador jailed over his death in Brazil

    Françoise de Souza Oliveira was found guilty of planning the murder with her lover, who confessed.

  • 2 boaters went missing off Key West. One was found dead by her son, the Coast Guard says

    The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday said crews were searching for a man who did not return from a boating trip off Key West as planned while the woman who went with him was found dead by her son.

  • Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to have sex

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A woman testifying against R. Kelly at the R&B singer's racketeering trial said on Tuesday he pressured her to have sexual relations with him not long after they met, even though she was not ready. The woman, who identified herself as Faith, said the May 2017 encounter occurred after a concert in Westbury, New York, that a Kelly assistant had arranged, two months after Faith first met the singer backstage at a concert in San Antonio. Faith, who was 19 when she first met Kelly and not a fan - she attended the San Antonio concert with her older sister, who was a fan - said the 50-year-old Kelly at first seemed "friendly" and "down to earth," even as he asked her to call him "Daddy."