Decades later, former Colorado State Trooper calls on governor to deny clemency for murderer

WARNING: Some descriptions of a murder scene may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two months ago, the gruesome murder of a Colorado Springs veteran, Len Dragnett, resurfaced after his killer filed for clemency decades later. Now, the former Colorado State Trooper who was first on the scene that tragic day is joining the family in advocating against the killer’s release.

Len Dragnett, Courtesy: Former Colorado State Trooper Ty Lloyd

Len Dragnett, Courtesy: Alan Dragnett

Carl McGee was sentenced to life in prison after burning Dragnett alive in a car on Jan. 23, 1998. The murder, which took place off of Gold Camp Road in Teller County, was all part of McGee’s plot to fake his own death and collect insurance money.

Carl McGee, CSPD mugshot, January 1998, Courtesy: Former Colorado State Trooper Ty Lloyd

Carl McGee mugshot, September 2023, Courtesy: Colorado Department of Corrections

Colorado State Trooper Ty Lloyd returned to the site with FOX21 News for the first time in 26 years to share his story about one of the most brutal crime scenes he encountered during his 12-year tenure in law enforcement.

As Lloyd stood over the embankment on Gold Camp Road, memories flooded back, transporting him two decades into the past, when he served as a highway patrolman out of Woodland Park. Lloyd recalled it was during Super Bowl weekend of 1998, the day he received the call about a Jeep Comanche smashed into an aspen tree.

“It was so horrific. The sight of that body… It’s imprinted in my mind… I can still see that vehicle sitting right there,” Lloyd recalled, as he gazed upon the familiar spot.

Lloyd said the trees surrounding the truck stood scorched, their charred remains reaching heights of 40 to 50 feet. Despite the passage of time, the landscape bore witness to the horror that transpired–Lloyd pointed out the aspen tree still bearing black marks and signs of the crash and burn damage.

The memory of Dragnett’s incinerated body is an image Lloyd says he will never forget. He described the body as nearly inverted, with the head positioned beneath the steering wheel near the brake. The severity of the burns left behind only a skeletal frame, everything below the knees had been completely incinerated.

“What I’ll never unsee, was the ribs. You could see through every rib into the body. All the organs looked as if they had been petrified like an old fossil,” said Lloyd. “It was hard to tell it was a human body… There’s so little left of it.”

Lloyd was also struck by the staged nature of the crime scene.

“Nothing added up,” he said — from the position of the body and the lack of evidence suggesting a vehicular accident. Additionally, the discovery of odd items, like a pristine 5-gallon gas can, seemingly out of place for the location, and McGee’s unscathed license strategically positioned in front of the car.

It became apparent to Lloyd that Dragnett’s death was no accident but a deliberate act of violence. Investigators later found out McGee posted fake job advertisements and conducted sham interviews to find someone with a similar physical build to his own.

“This was planned for day one… He was interviewing people at McDonald’s for murder,” Lloyd said with disgust.

Dragnett’s family members say they were notified in December about McGee’s plea for clemency on grounds of mental health issues. Lloyd has now written a letter to the governor, urging him to keep McGee behind bars, emphasizing the enduring pain inflicted upon Dragnett’s family.

“26 years later, he wants to be free because he’s saying prison is affecting his mental state. Who cares. You had to be mental in the first place to do this… He took Len dragnet away from his son, his brother, his mother, and the rest of his family for money. He doesn’t deserve to see the light of day ever,” said Lloyd.

The family says they have not received notice from the Governor’s office on the status of McGee’s clemency request.

In a previous statement to FOX21 from the Governor’s office, a spokesperson said, “Governor Polis evaluates each clemency application individually and carefully weighs individual circumstances. Individual clemency matters are confidential so we will not comment on any particular case.”

It is still unclear where McGee is currently being held. FOX21 has made numerous efforts to reach out to the interstate compact department with no response. FOX21 has requested all prison records pertaining to McGee, none of which detailed what state he is being held in. Neither his name nor his Department of Correction number yield any results in the CDOC inmate locator. Case records do confirm his active life sentence.

