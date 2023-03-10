The decades-long rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia

1
·4 min read

Relations between Middle East heavyweights Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fraught for decades as they spar over regional influence and religion.

Each considers itself to be the guardian of one of the main branches of Islam: Saudi Arabia is ruled by a Sunni royal family while Iran is led by Shiite clerics.

On Friday, Iran and Saudi Arabia said they had agreed to restore ties severed in 2016 and to reopen diplomatic missions "within two months".

Here is a look back at the long years of rocky relations that preceded Friday's thaw.

- Iranian revolution, war -

After the creation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in April 1979, Sunni governments accuse the fledgling state of seeking to "export" its revolution.

In 1980, Saddam Hussein's Iraq attacks Iran, triggering an eight-year war in which Saudi Arabia provides extensive financial support to the dictator.

- Pilgrims killed, ties cut -

In July 1987, Saudi security forces in the Muslim holy city of Mecca crack down on an unauthorised anti-US protest by Iranian pilgrims. More than 400 people are killed, most of them Iranians.

Angry demonstrators ransack the Saudi embassy in Tehran and, in April 1988, Riyadh breaks off diplomatic relations for several years and Iranian pilgrims stay away from the Saudi holy places until 1991.

- Opposing sides in Syria, Yemen -

As Arab Spring demonstrations sweep the region in 2011, Saudi Arabia sends troops to Bahrain to free up its neighbour's forces to crush Shiite-led protests for an elected prime minister. Riyadh accuses Tehran of stoking tensions.

The rival capitals square off again in 2012 as civil war takes hold in Syria. Iran backs President Bashar al-Assad and provides him with military forces and funds to battle Sunni rebels.

Saudi Arabia backs the rebels, but joins a US-led coalition formed to fight Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group from 2014.

Saudi Arabia and Iran also take opposing sides in the Yemen conflict: in March 2015, as Tehran-backed rebels are poised to overrun most of the country, Riyadh leads a military intervention in support of the embattled government.

Riyadh and Washington accuse Tehran of arming the rebels, a charge it strongly denies.

- Deadly hajj stampede -

A stampede at the annual hajj pilgrimage in September 2015 leaves around 2,300 foreign pilgrims dead, including hundreds of Iranians.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the Saudi royal family does not deserve to manage Islam's holiest sites.

- Ties cut again -

In January 2016 Saudi Arabia executes prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, a driving force behind anti-government protests, on terrorism charges.

Iran is furious. Protestors attack Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, and Riyadh again severs ties.

- Hezbollah, Qatar -

In March 2016, Gulf Arab monarchies blacklist Iran-allied Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah, as a "terrorist" organisation.

In November 2017, it is from Riyadh that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announces his resignation, citing Iran's "grip" on his country through Hezbollah. He later recants.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia and its allies break off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of being too close to Iran and backing extremism, accusations Doha denies. Saudi Arabia and its allies restore relations in January 2021.

- Iran nuclear accord -

In October 2017, Saudi Arabia says it backs US President Donald Trump after he refuses to certify a 2015 deal aimed at limiting Tehran's nuclear activities.

On March 15, 2018 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warns in a US television interview that if Tehran gets a nuclear weapon, "we will follow suit as soon as possible".

The prince refers to Iran's supreme leader as "the new Hitler".

"He wants to create his own project in the Middle East, very much like Hitler who wanted to expand at the time," the prince says.

- Restoring relations -

On March 10, 2023, the two sides agree to "resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months," according to a tripartite statement signed by Riyadh, Tehran and Beijing.

The China-brokered deal was announced while the parties were in Beijing for talks that started on March 6.

Under the agreement, the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia will meet to "implement" the deal.

During the meeting, they will arrange for the return of their ambassadors and discuss means of enhancing relations.

acm/br/ho/th/kir

Recommended Stories

  • Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China's help

    Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions between the Mideast rivals. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the nations — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region. It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a yearslong war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

  • Iran, Saudi to restore ties in China-brokered deal

    Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to restore ties and reopen diplomatic missions in Chinese-brokered talks, they said in a joint statement, seven years after relations were severed."Following talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months," Iran's state news agency IRNA said, citing the joint statement.

  • China’s SHEIN aiming for a U.S. listing: sources

    STORY: Source: Reuters sources SHEIN is set to raise about $2 bln in fresh funding and is eyeing a U.S. IPO later in 2023 Source: Reuters sources The company cuts its valuation to $64 bln in thisfundraising, down by a third from a round last yearIf successful, the listing could be one of the world's biggest in 2023SHEIN sells items like $10 dresses and $5 tops and has grown into one of the world’s largest online fashion marketplaces since its launch in 2008 It would test U.S. investor appetite for Chinese companies amid shaky markets and geopolitical tensions Source: Refinitiv Chinese companies raised around $230 mln in U.S. listings in 2022, a drop from $12.9 bln in 2021 SHEIN tried to list in the U.S. in 2020 but shelved the plan SHEIN told Reuters it’s not planning for an IPO and declined comment

  • Boyfriend kills girlfriend in ‘heated argument,’ puts body in dumpster, Ohio cops say

    Police said the boyfriend “choked her until she was motionless on the floor.”

  • Politics, Sports and Hollywood: Women Unite at Time’s 2023 Gala Honoring Masih Alinejad, Megan Rapinoe, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and More

    This year's list also featured Quinta Brunson, Phoebe Bridgers, Ramla Ali, Ayisha Siddiqa, Olena Shevchenko, Makiko Ono, Verónica Cruz Sánchez and Anielle Franco.

  • Ukraine Latest: Turkey Blocks Sanctioned Goods on Way to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey abruptly stopped the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia this month as the European Union and the US pressure allies to support measures imposed over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling C

  • Fierce fighting close to DR Congo's Goma

    Fighting erupted Friday between M23 militiamen and government troops near the eastern DR Congo city of Goma, where a European mercy flight arrived in the afternoon, sources said.A United Nations Security Council delegation arrived in DR Congo late Thursday for a three-day visit to assess the situation in Goma.

  • Deficits and debt: Understanding the difference in Biden's 2024 budget proposal

    President Joe Biden's FY 2024 budget proposal has raised debt and deficit questions. Republicans are pushing back as debt ceiling debates continue.

  • Saudi Arabia Seeks U.S. Security Pledges, Nuclear Help for Peace With Israel

    Striking a normalization deal between the two countries has become a priority for President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Sexual assault reports increase at US military academies

    Reported sexual assaults at U.S. military academies shot up during the 2021-22 school year, and one in five female students told an anonymous survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact, The Associated Press has learned. The Pentagon said student-reported assaults at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies jumped 18% overall compared with the previous year. The increase was driven largely by the Navy, which had nearly double the number of reported assaults in 2022, compared with 2021.

  • US senators blast Treasury's 'lack of progress' on climate risks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three U.S. senators blasted the Treasury Department on Thursday for what they called its failure to act more swiftly on countering climate risks, and they urged Secretary Janet Yellen to appoint a new climate counselor to lead the effort. In a letter to Yellen viewed by Reuters, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse and Edward Markey criticized the work done by John Morton, Yellen's first climate counselor.

  • Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it

    President Biden on Thursday unveiled a sweeping budget plan for the coming fiscal year.

  • Biden Unexpectedly Stops By to Meet Once Famed Putin Whisperer

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden dropped into a meeting at the last minute in the White House to see a man all of Washington wants an audience with: Sauli Niinisto, once upon a time known as the “Putin whisperer.”Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pu

  • Stocks Will Be Stuck on Fed Until a Recession Becomes Evident, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks hanging on Federal Reserve policy signals are boxed in a “neurotic” trading range that will only break once economic data unambiguously point to a recession, Bank of America Corp. strategists say.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still R

  • Alex Murdaugh's Brother Thinks There's More to the Story Than Alex Is Sharing

    Alex Murdaugh's brother, Randy Murdaugh, speaks out after the murder trial and shares where he stands with his brother today and what he thinks really happened.

  • Dark Brandon Strikes Again: Biden Dismisses Trump With Just 3 Mocking Words

    The president made a quick crack about the former guy.

  • Ari Melber Spots Devastating 'Smoking Gun' In Dominion's Case Against Fox

    The MSNBC host said Tucker Carlson's private views are "a reminder of the craven and dangerous lying alliance" propping up former President Donald Trump.

  • Jim Jordan, Stacey Plaskett Get Into A Fiery War Of Words At 'Twitter Files' Hearing

    The Virgin Islands delegate blasted Republicans for bringing in Elon Musk’s “public scribes” to testify on the supposed muffling of conservative views.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Expertly Calls Out Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

    During a discussion about subpoena compliance, the Democratic congressman pointed out that Jordan previously ignored the ones issued to him.

  • Iran is gearing up to attack Britain and the West

    With world attention understandably focused on the Ukraine crisis, we should not be surprised that rogue nations should be seeking to exploit the conflict in order to advance their own nefarious agendas.