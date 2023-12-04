Decades-long tradition continues with 33rd year of Clark’s Christmas Kids

A decades-long tradition continues as dozens lined up and donated at a Roswell Walmart for this year’s Clark’s Christmas Kids.

For 33 years, WSB’s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard has worked to make sure foster kids in Georgia get at least one gift for the holidays.

On any December day it would be busy at Walmart, but this Sunday, volunteers were there to collect all the Christmas toys Georgia’s foster kids could want.

“I got books candy, Legos, lots of Legos,” said Erin Flanagan who, along with her father, Steve, also brought a television for this year’s Clark’s Christmas Kids. “My dad, he’s done this before and of course, I want to help the kids.”

Clark’s Christmas Kids is no small undertaking. Thousands of kids across Georgia are in need.

“Currently, there are a little over 10,000 kids in care in the state of Georgia. Through our warehouse here in East Point we are going to serve about 7,000 of them,” said Darrel Hooker with St. Vincent De Paul Georgia.

This is just one of many steps to get these toys into the hands of those who could use the Christmas cheer.

“We’re collecting toys from different sources. People here today at Walmart will buy toys with their own money and donate it to the project. We have corporations who’ve donated money, we will shop for those toys ourselves. We’re going to get them all to the warehouse, we’re going to put a label on that kid’s Christmas wish list, so he or she is going to have all the three or four toys that they want,” added Hooker.

A caseworker will then deliver the toys in the days leading up to Christmas. For many, they donate year after year, including Grey Eaton’s class of special needs young adults.

“It was a lot of fun. The kids have been talking about it for the last 3-4 months, so they have a great time,” said Eaton.

They hope they can reach every Georgia foster child, making sure they feel special this holiday.

If you want to donate online, you can shop, here.

There are also two other chances to donate in person:

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.-noon: Walmart at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096

Dec. 10 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.: Walmart at 210 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060

