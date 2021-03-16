Decades in Making, Rogers-Shaw Deal Highlights 5G’s Huge Costs

1 / 3

Decades in Making, Rogers-Shaw Deal Highlights 5G’s Huge Costs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Derek Decloet, Danielle Bochove and Esteban Duarte
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- It’s a deal that’s been talked about for decades in Toronto’s bank towers and country clubs: The Rogers and Shaw families should merge their giant cable companies.

That it finally happened now, after all these years, underscores just how daunting the financial challenge was for the sellers -- the Shaws -- as they sought to map out a plan for a huge investment in 5G services to reinvigorate their wireless business.

That financial obligation now falls squarely on Rogers Communications Inc., controlled by the Rogers clan. The Toronto-based firm not only will need to borrow money for spectrum and 5G investment but also to finance the $16 billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., one of the largest in Canadian history.

The deal is a high-stakes wager that Rogers will be able to cut costs and pay down its borrowings quickly. The company plans to boost its debt load, rated three notches above junk by S&P Global Ratings at BBB+, to a level so high that weaker companies would be at risk of losing their investment-grade status if they did the same.

Bond traders immediately expressed their concern Monday, dumping Rogers’ long-term debt. But Rogers shares rose 3.4%, as the company promised the deal would add to earnings and cash flow per share as of the first year after closing, and that cost savings would top C$1 billion annually within two years.

Rogers has lined up a C$19 billion ($15.2 billion) bridge loan with Bank of America Corp. to help fund the acquisition, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

For Shaw, the deal is the conclusion of a process that saw the company examine all options for the future, including the possibility of going private, said Chief Executive Officer Bradley Shaw, the son of the company’s founder. In the end, nothing beat a sale to Rogers at a 69% premium.

“We always think we’re big enough, but you’re not,” he said in an interview. “When you can accelerate investment -- which this merger does, and what it’s going to be able to do -- I think it’s really exciting.”

It’s still a long road to get the deal done. The transaction will be scrutinized by Canada’s competition watchdog and the communications industry regulator, and the final say goes to Justin Trudeau’s government. The reviews could take a year or longer. Rogers and Shaw said they expect to close in the first half of 2022.

The two companies’ cable and broadband operations don’t overlap much: Shaw dominates the west while Rogers is focused on Ontario and eastern parts of the country. But its wireless units do compete against each other, and the deal would reduce the number of major carriers to three in some markets, including Toronto.

That’s the toughest barrier for Rogers to overcome and will likely require changes to the deal, according to several analysts. The government could force the merged company to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile division, which has nearly 2 million customers, Cormark Securities analyst David McFadgen wrote in a note to investors.

What Bloomberg Intelligence says:

While the three leading carriers in Canada each have more than 10 million retail wireless subscribers, we believe there may be some resistance to the deal from regulators after the nation’s prior push to establish a fourth major wireless carrier. This suggests that Rogers may have to make concessions to close the deal.

-- John Butler, Senior Analyst

Rogers is making the case that scale is needed for 5G spending, especially across a vast country like Canada, and that data prices for consumers are falling and would continue to do so after the merger, CEO Joe Natale said.

“We’re at a critical inflection point in the future of our industry. We’re on the doorstep of 5G, and 5G is a big investment cycle that is critical to the future of Canada,” Natale said in an interview. “This is the next step in the long game.”

The combined company would spend C$2.5 billion to build a 5G network in western Canada and C$3 billion on investments in network, service and technology, the companies said in a statement. They pledged a C$1 billion fund for high-speed Internet in rural, remote and Indigenous communities in the four western provinces.

Rogers’ western Canadian headquarters would be at Shaw’s current head office in Calgary -- another announcement intended to appease politicians and regulators.

Still, investors see enough risk that Shaw shares ended the day at C$33.85 in Toronto, about 16% below the C$40.50 takeover price.

Canada is expected to start a 3500 MHz spectrum auction June 15, a key component in the expansion of 5G services. In the U.S., a rush by communication giants Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. to buy 5G wireless airwaves has added billions of dollars to the corporate bond sales pipeline.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rogers' $16 billion bid for Shaw shakes up Canadian telecoms industry, may irk regulators

    Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it was buying Shaw Communications Inc for about C$20 billion ($16.02 billion) in a deal that would create Canada's second-largest cellular and cable operator but might attract stiff regulatory scrutiny. By acquiring fourth-ranked Shaw, Rogers would leapfrog Telus Corp and take on market leader BCE Inc in the highly competitive Canadian telecommunications industry. Rogers, whose business is concentrated in the urban centers of Ontario, is also expected to gain from Shaw's strong presence in the sparsely populated regions of Western Canada and help it double down on its efforts to roll out 5G throughout the country.

  • Shaw CEO Says He Weighed Going Private Before Turning to Rogers

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Shaw family hashed over every possible option for Shaw Communications Inc. -- including taking it private -- before agreeing to sell the business they founded more than half a century ago to Rogers Communications Inc.Faced with huge capital needs to compete in Canada’s wireless sector, the family hunkered down to look at “all our strategic options,” Chief Executive Officer Brad Shaw said in an interview Monday.Those included staying the course, taking the company private, diversifying, and looking at different ways to use its balance sheet to gain scale. “We really took the time over the last three or four months here to really make sure we understood where things were at,” Shaw said.In the end, the family decided a $16 billion tie-up between Scotch and Rum -- the two code names that bankers assigned to Shaw and Rogers, respectively -- made the most sense, especially after Rogers outlined its commitment to Shaw’s customers, he said. The combined company plans to spend C$2.5 billion ($2 billion) to build a 5G network in western Canada.“The devil’s in the details,” Brad Shaw said. “We spent the same amount of time on each of those files but really started to see when we got really engaged with Rogers -- or Rum we would call it, as we have the code name for it -- it’s such a great fit.”If approved by Canadian regulators, the Rogers-Shaw merger would be the biggest telecommunications deal in Canada in two decades, and the second-biggest ever, according to Bloomberg data, after BCE Inc.’s spinout of Nortel Networks Corp in 2000. A group of pension and private-equity funds tried to do a leveraged buyout of BCE in 2007, but the deal failed when the financial crisis hit.Shaw’s footprint in western Canada has long been seen as fitting well with Rogers’ heft in Ontario. While the Shaw and Rogers families have long been rivals, there is also mutual respect, Brad Shaw said, comments that were echoed by Rogers’ Chief Executive Joe Natale.The timeline “really goes back decades to the relationship between J.R. Shaw and Ted Rogers,” Natale said, referring to the founders of the two companies. “This is the next step in the long game.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why GenMark Stock Soared Today

    Shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) surged 29.6% on Monday after the molecular testing company said it has agreed to a merger with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY). Roche will conduct a tender offer to acquire all of GenMark's outstanding stock for $24.05 per share, a roughly 43% premium to the price at which its shares were trading before rumors of the merger emerged back in February. GenMark and Roche agreed to a merger on Monday.

  • Canadian Cable Giants Rogers, Shaw Merge in $20 Billion Deal

    Canada’s Rogers Communications is buying competitor Shaw Communications in a deal worth CAD$26 billion ($20.8 billion). Rogers will acquire all issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares of Shaw, which reflects a premium of approximately 70% to Shaw’s recent Class B Share price. The deal will also see Rogers take on Shaw’s […]

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Scorned 60/40 Strategy Finds Allies in Biggest Test Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- The 60/40 portfolio saw investors through the cataclysm of the pandemic. The global recovery is now providing it with an even tougher test.The strategy -- an investing stalwart since it arose from Harry Markowitz’s Modern Portfolio Theory about a half-century ago -- was already under pressure from the historic decline in bond yields. But the sharp move in the opposite direction is the more immediate threat, as recent market volatility has triggered tandem declines in stocks and bonds.That jeopardizes the relationship at the heart of 60/40, which relies on the smaller, fixed-income allocation cushioning losses when riskier assets slump. The prospect of a faster economic recovery due to vaccines and heavy government stimulus has hit bonds hard, driving yields up at a speed that’s roiled equity markets. The method now faces one of its most severe tests since 2016, when President Donald Trump’s election raised expectations that lower taxes and lighter regulation would turbo-charge growth.Portfolios based around 60/40 performed in 2020, with Bloomberg indexes tracking global and U.S. models providing returns of 14% and 17%, respectively. That hasn’t quieted the calls to rethink or abandon the strategy that mounted after losses in 2018. Cathie Wood recently suggested adding Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Still, the strategy retains some prominent defenders.“If anything, the selloff you’ve seen year-to-date gives you a better entry point for fixed-income in portfolios,” said Erin Browne, multi-asset portfolio manager at Pimco in Newport Beach, Ca. “I don’t think by any means that the negative correlation between stocks and bonds has disappeared, or made bonds less relevant in multi-asset portfolios.”Derivatives Are Replacing Bonds as Some Fund Managers’ New HedgeThe performance this year underscores the strategy’s resilience. The Eurozone, Japanese and Canadian 60/40 strategies tracked were up 3% or more year-to-date as of March 12. The global and U.S. indexes are each up more than 1%.“We’re not talking about what’s the best possible return on your money -- that’s another conversation,” said Kathy Jones, fixed income portfolio strategist at Charles Schwab in New York. She pointed out that a balanced portfolio is defined as capital preservation, income generation and diversification from stocks and other risk assets.Inflation LinkThe correlation that matters is the tendency of bonds to weaken, driving yields higher, as stock markets climb -- and vice versa. That positive link between yields and stocks has held for the bulk of the last two decades with only minor interruptions, in large part because of benign inflation.That relationship would only break down if there’s a regime shift in inflation expectations, which major central banks have succeeded in keeping anchored for decades, said Brian Sack, director of global economics for the D.E. Shaw Group. The firm threw its weight behind the hedging power of Treasuries in a paper released last month.The paper argued that U.S. government securities acquitted themselves well in the big test of the risk-asset drawdown in March last year. German and Japanese bonds were less effective, because their sub-zero yields created a situation where they were “meaningfully impaired as hedging assets.” A similar fate is looking less likely for Treasuries after recent volatility steepened the U.S. curve, Sack said.“The rise in yields, if sustained, would provide more room for yields to fall in the future in response to a negative shock,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Shaw Communications Stock Soared on Monday

    The stock soared on news that telecommunications specialist Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Shaw as part of a merger. Rogers agreed to "acquire all issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares of Shaw for a price of $40.50 per share in cash, amounting to approximately $20 billion, which reflects a premium of approximately 70% to Shaw's recent Class B Share price," the companies said in a press release on Monday. Inclusive of $6 billion of Shaw debt, the transaction is valued at about $26 billion.

  • 10 years of war: The Syrian farmer who lost his family

    Abdel Razzak al-Khatoun was a well-to-do farmer in Syria's rural Hama province.Now, ten years on from the start of the civil war, he is penniless, homeless, and living in a tent in northern Idlib.Far worse, Khatoun says he lost his 13 children and wife in the conflict. "After I went out following the revolution, I lost three children and I started moving from one village to another until I reached Saraqib. I lost another seven at the gas station. I’ve lost 13 children now and my wife Um Ayman."His oldest child was 27 and the youngest just 13-years-old. He says some were rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad’s government.Speaking to Reuters through tears Khatoun showed a video on his phone which he said showed the grisly execution of one of his sons.Reuters could not independently verify his account of the civil war, but it is not uncommon.Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the fighting that began with protests that quickly turned violent in 2011.Millions more, like Khatoun, have fled their homes for safer areas within Syria or as refugees abroad.The Assad government denies that it tortures captives. Moscow and Damascus also deny accusations of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying they only target radical militants.Assad has survived the insurgency and now holds sway over many parts of the country, helped by Russia’s military and Iran’s Shi’ite militias. He is set to maintain power after a presidential election later this year.As for Khatoun, now 84 years old, he lives with his surviving grandchildren and the wives of his dead sons."I am a farmer and people knew this in the North. I used to work with 1,800 acres and I used to be one of the leading farmers. I am a tough farmer. Now I am penniless. But I thank God for everything."

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Boxing legend Marvin Hagler's death is being used by anti-vaxxers to push conspiracies about the COVID vaccine

    An Instagram post by Thomas Hearns said Marvin Hagler died fighting the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hagler's family has disputed the claim.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn't concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters. The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements. In an interview Thursday with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

    U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death. George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday on an array of charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and other offenses. The arrests are the closest federal prosecutors have come to identifying and charging anyone associated with the deaths that happened during and after the riot. Five people died, including a woman who was shot by a police officer inside the Capitol.