Decades-old larceny case dismissed

Jul. 11—NEWBURYPORT — A larceny charge dating back to 1987 was dismissed Friday when an Essex County assistant district attorney said she had no way of prosecuting the case.

As a result, former Methuen resident Steven Vineyard asked Judge William Martin to dismiss the charge, a request Martin granted.

In early June, the Tennessee resident was in Newburyport District Court to be arraigned on the 35-year-old complaint issued by Salisbury police involving the theft of a $20 silver bracelet. The original unarmed robbery charge was reduced to larceny under $250.

Vineyard, 55, told Judge Peter Doyle that he drove all the way from Paris, Tennessee, to resolve a warrant for his arrest.

Doyle asked why he was just responding to the matter now. Vineyard told the judge he had been incarcerated at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex for the last 10 years after being convicted on drug charges.

Doyle, who was an assistant district attorney at the time of the offense, released Vineyard on personal recognizance and ordered him to return to court July 8. A disappointed Vineyard asked if the matter could be resolved right away to spare him a trip back to Newburyport.

As it turned out, Vineyard, who once lived on Washington Street in Methuen, was able to appear via videoconference, sparing him another 1,200-mile drive.

Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Martin that her office could not track down the alleged victim nor witnesses who could testify about the incident. She then told Martin she was answering "not ready" to proceed.

Very little is known about the actual case as Vineyard's file did not include a police report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

