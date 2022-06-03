Decades in prison for man who killed during 2017 drug robbery

Jun. 3—A Goffstown man who was 16 when he shot and killed another teenager while trying to steal drugs from him in 2017 will spend at least 24 years in state prison, after a debate over how much his age and still-developing brain affected his culpability for the killing.

Jaiden Ciruzzi pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the killing of 18-year-old Ian Jewell of Manchester almost five years ago during a drug deal in Goffstown. Ciruzzi said he pleaded guilty because he wanted to accept responsibility for his actions.

During a sentencing hearing that stretched nearly four hours on Thursday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court, both boys' family members and friends testified about the rippling trauma and grief from the killing. Ciruzzi's defense attorneys asked the judge for leniency because of how young Ciruzzi was.

While he understood brain development was a factor, Judge William Delker said he sees too many drug-related robberies in Manchester in his courtroom. Maybe, Delker said, a heavy sentence for Ciruzzi would help deter other young men considering armed robberies of drug dealers.

On the night of Nov. 19, 2017, Jewell met Ciruzzi, then 16, in a parking lot in Goffstown, thinking he was going to sell LSD to Ciruzzi.

Ciruzzi demanded Jewell hand over the drugs, and pulled out a gun. The two scuffled in the back seat, and Ciruzzi shot Jewell in the chest, fatally wounding him.

The two families gathered on opposite sides of the courtroom for the sentencing hearing that concluded nearly five years of court appearances.

Jewell's family spoke first, describing him as someone who made friends easily, curious about all things scientific, and who was a track standout before he started playing lacrosse. His team at Manchester Memorial High School didn't win much, his mother said, but he loved the camaraderie of being on a team.

He was starting to think about college, but did not relish the idea of majoring in something practical. "Don't crush my dreams!" his mother recalled him saying.

Jewell's family was not aware that he was selling drugs.

Since Jewell's death, his father said, he's taken solace in looking through a telescope at the stars that fascinated his son.

"I've seen things he'd have loved to have seen," Jewell's father said. "I like to think he's at peace out there, among the stars, as I look through my telescope."

Ciruzzi's family life stood in stark contrast to the idyllic childhood described by Jewell's family. A big, close-knit family, the Jewells would gather for Sunday brunches and spend summers at a cottage in Maine.

Defense attorneys James Reis and Kevin O'Keefe described Ciruzzi's tumultuous childhood, moving almost every year, and a father who was drunk and violent, then absent.

Ciruzzi's family and friends described a boy who was sometimes lonely, small for his age, and often a target for bullies. When he moved to Goffstown, Ciruzzi made friends with boys who skateboarded — and though he was without any particular talent for skateboarding, one friend said he was willing to work at it, and always had a positive outlook.

A friend of Ciruzzi's, Joseph Russi, said he believed Ciruzzi has been under the thumb of a manipulative bully, who he said hatched the scheme to rob Jewell.

Ciruzzi, in a gray sweater and starched white shirt, sat with his head hanging low, turning around only when his mother, Bobbi, spoke.

"Jaiden's remorse and guilt may stop him from asking for leniency," Bobbi Cirruzi said. But she asked Delker for mercy.

"I am not seeking leniency for myself at the expense of the family's right to be consoled," Ciruzzi said when he addressed the court.

Defense attorneys Reis and O'Keefe brought to the sentencing hearing psychologist Mathilde Pelaprat, who spoke about how most adolescents have warped senses of risk and consequence. Social acceptance weighs more heavily in the teenage brain than it does for adults, and teens tend to be less reflective, and more reactive, she said.

Prosecutor Peter Hinckley pushed back against the idea that Ciruzzi was too young to be fully responsible.

After a 20-minute recess, Delker sentenced Ciruzzi to 34 years to life in state prison.

Ciruzzi has already been jailed for almost five years — the defense attorneys noted he marked his 18th birthday by being transferred from the Sununu Youth Services Center to the Valley Street jail — and the court will credit those years toward his sentence. If Ciruzzi does not get into trouble during his first five years in the state prison, and if he completes a bachelor's degree during his incarceration, he can have his sentence reduced by another five years.

If he meets those requirements, Ciruzzi could be eligible for parole in just over 24 years, when he will be 45 years old.

As deputies escorted Ciruzzi out of the courtroom in shackles, some of his family members called out, "We love you, Jaiden!" Ciruzzi turned his head to look at his mother, seated in the front row,

Jewell's family was silent.

