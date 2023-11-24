Decades in the tree farm business haven't dulled Reid's passion for this time of year

Owner of Alpine Evergreen tree farm Jerry Reid is 88, but he has no plans to retire soon. For Reid, cruising through fir trees and putting in a solid day's work as the busy season begins for local tree farms is exactly what he wants to do.

When Jerry Reid and his twin sister lived with their grandparents following World War II, the young Reid would go over to the family tree farm on the weekends, riding in the back of a pickup truck to watch as his grandfather and uncle picked up trees.

That start in the business was decades ago, but Reid, now 88, isn't done wandering among fir trees just yet.

Reid, known around Kitsap for the real estate business he's retired from as well as his family's philanthropy, still owns Alpine Evergreen, a 160-acre tree farm south of Bremerton National Airport. Reid and his team plant over 30,000 to 50,000 trees a year, he said, populating the acreage with rows and rows of Blue Spruce, Douglas Fir, Noble Fir, Frasier Fir and Western white pine.

Reid began working in the Christmas tree business in the 1940s answering phones before going on to graduate from the University of Washington with a forestry degree. He then planted his first tree farm in 1986. But even as Reid approaches age 90 with 70 years of attending tees under his belt, he still loves every day that he gets to spend among the trees.

“I call myself semi-retired, but I work every day,” Reid said as he navigated his pickup truck through the dirt roads set between lots of various tree species the week of Thanksgiving. “You should love what you are doing. I'm 88 years old – if I don't do that, what am I going to do?”

Snow capped mountains set a beautiful backdrop behind the U-Pick tree farm where a crisp winter air has begun to set in as the holiday season dawns. Reid loves looking over the rows of trees and watching them grow, he said. He comes up to the farm from his home in Belfair all the time, all year round.

The outdoors have been a great love for Reid throughout his life. Reid used to climb mountains and loves to camp with his family, and even biked with his friends every Saturday morning until two years ago, at 86 years-old, when he called it quits after suffering from some heart issues and less reliable balance.

Reid was even cutting down trees at the farm, until two years ago. Today, he walks through the rows with his team and picks the trees they’ll cut down and carry out to the road. After Thanksgiving passes and the season shifts towards Christmas for many in Bremerton, Reid will spend more time at the tree farm office, helping out with sales.

He works three or four hours a day, about twice a week, filling out the rest of his week with golf. When winter begins to roll around, Reid can be found working at the tree farm for full-hour days, seven days a week.

“I don't work hard, but I used to – I used to really work hard,” Reid said. “The job has to be done and I like doing it.”

Reid and his team send out special cards to their old customers ahead of Christmas season with a small gift like a two dollar coupon. About 75% of the U-Pick customers are returners, Reid said. When customers arrive, Reid and his team hand them a map of the different tree plantations and offer them a saw and help cutting down their tree. If he has time, sometimes Reid will walk with customers through the farm. After the visitors cut down their tree of choice, the farm team will offer to shake off the needles and wrap it up with a baler. A group of high school kids will then strap the tree to customers’ cars using knots that Reid taught them himself.

This year, Reid hopes to sell 3,000 trees, many of which are likely to be Noble and Douglas Firs. Though times have changed, he believes the farm will have the same amount of Saturday sales following Thanksgiving weekend as they do every year.

Global climate change has made drought the normative condition at the tree farm, just as it is for many farmers now, Reid said. Sometimes, 50 to 60% of the young trees will die in the early spring and weather 90 degree days in August. Reid and his team try to water the trees as much as they can to offset the harsh environment, but it’s all they can do for now.

But a changing Christmas tree farm landscape is no new task for Reid who’s seen the rise and decline of plastic trees stealing customers from the tree market, a demand for wild trees in the 1980s and 90s shift towards cultivated trees, and even the loss of tree farms in the Pacific Northwest to the more lucrative vineyard business.

The Alpine Evergreen has been in the Reid family for around 70 years. Just as the saplings spring from the rocky and tenderly cared for earth before blooming into pristine and healthy specimens, so have generations of the Reid family and generations of returning customers grow up on the tree farm. And as the trees turn over each season, so do the next generation of Reids and customers. Reid’s son Tim works alongside his father at the farm.

“I kind of look at it as my generation now and Tim's that will carry on as long as there's a need for Christmas trees,” Reid said.

