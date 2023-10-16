‘Decades of underinvestment’: Greenville County roads deteriorating. There's no easy fix.

Greenville County’s roads are deteriorating.

The issue is expected to worsen as more people relocate to all segments of a growing county and region.

At the September county communication forum, with all council members present, Tee Coker, assistant county administrator for community development and planning, and Hesha Gamble, assistant county administrator for engineering and public works, gave a presentation regarding Greenville County’s roads.

They said the county lags behind in its investment to roads, especially in comparison to other South Carolina counties.

"Basically, we just haven’t kept up with the pace of investment and development throughout the county as a whole," Coker said during the meeting. "We're dealing with not just years, but decades, of underinvestment."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The most recent paving list, detailing which Greenville County-owned roads will be paved in 2024, showcases which roads need paving the most, as the list operates on a "worst-first" basis. County Council approved the list in September.

Here's how Greenville County's road funding compares to other counties

Greenville County owns 1,800 miles of roads, more than any other county in the state. Only 28 to 32 roads can be paved each year, according to Gamble.

The spending for county roads, around $78 million per year, encompasses different methods of funding. SC Department of Transportation (DOT) contributes $27 million, with the County Transportation Committee (CTC) fund from state gas taxes, supplying $4 million.

Greenville County commits $12 million from its annual budget for the funding, spending the least compared to other South Carolina counties. For example, Charleston County commits $100,000 for roads from its budget.

Per capita, Greenville County spends less than $50 on its roads. To compare, Spartanburg spends approximately $75 per capita with Charleston spending a little more than $350 per capita.

Some counties have a penny tax ― a 1 percent sales tax used for county projects, such as road paving.

In Aug., Spartanburg County Council voted unanimously to approve a six-year penny sales tax to repair roads. It will be on the ballot in November.

Right now, Greenville County’s sales tax rate is 6%, which comes from South Carolina's state sales tax., representing one of three counties in the state that do not have a local sales tax.

This would have to be voted on by citizens to pass, only after a referendum is passed by Greenville County Council.

Steve Shaw, Greenville County Councilman (District 20), said he does not support a penny sales tax.

“I think our county has proven that they’re not transparent with the money,” Shaw said.

Recently, Greenville County passed a contentious $785 million budget, which raised county taxes by $28 for every $100,000 in value.

Councilman Ennis Fant (District 25) said he was open to all ideas except for one: doing nothing.

“I think it's important that the public understands the massive hole that we're in with regards to our roads, and let the public have some input and what they want to do to fix them versus me saying what I think we should do,” Fant said.

More funding for Greenville County roads is not only solution

More funds are not the only solution to the problem, according to county staff. Leveraging the funds is also important. The most recent example is the Woodruff Road Project, which will work to provide a “5-lane limited-access alternate parallel route to Woodruff Road” according to the project’s website.

The $120 million project is being jointly funded by Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study (GPATS), South Carolina State Infrastructure Bank and Greenville County.

The News previously reported the cost breakdown between the three entities:

GPATS will provide $42 million, 35% of the project's funding

Greenville County will provide $30,336,733, 25% of the project's funding

The South Carolina State Infrastructure Bank will provide $49,010,199, 40% of the projects funding.

Coker says this is the most recent example for Greenville County leveraging funds for road improvements.

Savannah Moss covers Greenville County politics and growth/development. Contact her via email at smoss@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville County roads deteriorating. Potential fixes, solutions.