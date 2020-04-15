Decaffeinated Coffee Market Size Worth $2.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decaffeinated coffee market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness about the harmful effects of caffeine on human health, such as anxiety, insomnia, digestive issues, muscle breakdown, high blood pressure, and fatigue, is expected to promote the scope of decaf coffee as healthy drinks. Additionally, shifting inclination towards functional and decaffeinated beverages among millennials at the global level as a result of increased health awareness through social media and television campaigns by hot beverage companies is expected to expand the industry scope.

Grand_View_Research_Logo More

Over the past few years, new product developments through synergizing the business expertise between two or three companies are expected to open new avenues. For instance, in February 2020, Starbucks and Nestlé together launched a new range of coffee capsules for the Nespresso original system. It comes in four premium signature blends and is made from ethically sourced Arabica coffee. Starbucks Decaf Espresso Roast, which is one of the four blends, has caramelly sweetness. These capsules are made from recyclable aluminum and are accepted in Nespresso's Canadian recycling solutions.

Key suggestions from the report:

Raw products generated revenue of USD 1.0 billion in 2019. Growing popularity of home roaster is motivating people to opt for unroasted and raw product forms

Roasted products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. These product categories are expected to gain popularity among the consumers due to their enhanced flavor and excellent aroma characteristics

Based on bean species, Arabica accounted for around 30% share of the global revenue in 2019. This is attributed to large cultivation and easy availability of these beans

Asia Pacific decaffeinated coffee market is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027 on account of improvement in economic indicators in countries, including Indonesia , Malaysia , and India .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Decaffeinated Coffee Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Roasted, Raw), By Bean Species (Arabica, Robusta), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/decaf-coffee-market

Similarly, in February 2020, The Caffeinery's began its coffee roasting program. The roaster roasts three pounds of coffee every nine minutes. The company also offers decaffeinated blend, which has been awarded several times for its year-round catalog. Likewise, in January 2020, McDonald's through its brand, McCafe launched decaf coffee drinks with the aim of attracting local customers who are sensitive to caffeine and heavy coffee drinkers. Four such drinks are available, which include Americano, McCafe Latte, Cappuccino, and Espresso. This offers a variety of choices for customers seeking to control their daily caffeine intake.

Key decaffeinated coffee market participants include SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC.; LifeBoost Decaf; Cafe Don Pablo Colombia Supremo Decaf; No Fun Jo Decaf; and Fresh Roasted. Product innovation is expected to remain a key strategy among the industry players in the near future.

Grand View Research has segmented the global decaffeinated coffee market on the basis of product, bean species, distribution channel, and region:

Decaf Coffee Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Decaf Coffee Bean Species Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Decaf Coffee Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Decaf Coffee Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Matcha Tea Market – Rising awareness regarding health and fitness of the product coupled with popularity of healthy beverages rich with antioxidants and vitamins is projected to boost the growth.

Hot Drinks Market – Demand for drinks including green tea, lemon tea, and detox coffee and tea is growing owing to increasing awareness related to the health benefits of these product, which, in turn, is driving the market for hot drinks over the forecast period.

Baby Drinks Market – The global baby drinks market size was estimated at USD 114.1 billion in 2019. The growth of the market for baby drinks is attributed to increasing number of working mothers across the world.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decaffeinated-coffee-market-size-worth-2-8-billion-by-2027--cagr-7-0-grand-view-research-inc-301040841.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.