Decapitated head of Paris Fashion Week model found in soup pot

A photo of Abby Choi from her Instagram page

Police charged two former in-laws of a Hong Kong model with her murder on Sunday, as her missing head and some of her ribs were found in a soup pot.

Abby Choi, 28, went missing on Tuesday. Her dismembered legs were found three days later in a fridge in a makeshift butcher's workshop but her head, torso and hands were missing.

On Sunday, police found Ms Choi’s missing head and some ribs in a soup pot, the South China Morning Post reported.

Police said they were charging her ex-husband’s father and elder brother with murder, while his mother faces one count of perverting the course of justice. The three suspects, aged 31 to 65, will appear in court on Monday.

Ms Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong, 28, was arrested on Saturday afternoon but has not been charged.

The finds followed an extensive search over the weekend at a cemetery and at a flat where her legs had earlier been found in a fridge.

Police stand guard outside the house where Ms Choi's remains were found - JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Police also found the model and social media influencer’s identity card and credit cards in the ground floor flat, part of a three-storey house in Tai Po, a surburban part of Hong Kong not far from the border with mainland China.

“Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks,” Superintendent Alan Chung said on Saturday.

The house had been rented by Ms Choi’s former father-in-law a few weeks earlier, according to Mr Chung.

Ms Choi, 28, had had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family, the superintendent said. The way she handled her financial assets made “some people” unhappy, he added.

Ms Choi’s two children with Mr Kwong are reportedly being cared for by her mother.

Ms Choi appeared on the front cover of a Monaco fashion magazine this month. She had also appeared in publications including Elle, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and was a regular at Paris Fashion Week. Her Instagram page, with more than 100,000 followers, has been filled with messages of condolence.