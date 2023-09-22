Decatur accepts ownership of historic Horton house

Sep. 22—Decatur now owns the historic home of Judge James E. Horton, and the final moving date for the house should be finalized next week so it can become part of a planned civil rights museum.

The City Council voted earlier this week to accept the donation of the home from Horton's granddaughters, Susan Faulkner and Jenny Horton. The council will hold a second vote at the Oct. 2 meeting to convey it to the Celebrating Early Old Town with Art (CEOTA) group that plans to include the home as part of a museum.

Horton was the judge in a Scottsboro Boys case tried in Decatur in 1933.

City Attorney Herman Marks said the Horton family asked the city to accept the donation "for tax purposes" because CEOTA isn't a 501(c)(3) nonprofit yet. He said the council can then give the home to CEOTA even if it hasn't qualified as a federal nonprofit yet.

CEOTA officials are working with Athens and Decatur utilities officials and law enforcement to plan the move of the Horton home from Greenbrier to 212 Church St. N.W. in the Old Town neighborhood of Decatur.

Decatur Utilities General Manager Ray Hardin told the DU board on Thursday that the groups involved in the move are scheduled to meet Tuesday to set a date. The move could occur as early as October.

The planned route of the move will be from Old Alabama 20, to Mooresville Road, to Garrett Road, and then on U.S. 31 into Decatur. Hardin said no other trees will need to be cleared along its path.

The move is expected to cost $1.44 million with Decatur paying $888,774 of the expense. State Rep. Parker Moore, R-Hartselle, obtained $200,000 in state funding for the move and the Limestone County Commission allocated $56,000 for clearing the rights of way along Garrett Road.

The Morgan County Hospitality Association pledged $250,000 and Decatur-Morgan Tourism is adding $50,000.

CEOTA founder Frances Tate has said the Horton home will become a legal learning center in a partnership with colleges, universities and the Alabama State Bar Association.

The house has been moved before. It was originally completed in Athens in 1849 on what is now the corner of Hobbs and Marion streets, where Athens City Hall currently stands. Horton had the home moved from Athens to Greenbrier in 1939. He lived in the house at the Greenbrier location from 1940 until he died in 1973.

Horton was the judge in the second trial of Scottsboro Boys defendant Haywood Patterson. Horton made it possible for Patterson to get another trial, rejecting the guilty verdict the all-white jury returned in the second trial.

In the case, nine black youths, ages 12 to 19, were falsely accused of raping two white women in 1931 in Jackson County. They were indicted less than a week after their arrests and convicted less than a month after they were charged. All but the youngest defendant were sentenced to die in the electric chair.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the defendants did not have adequate counsel in the first trial, Patterson had a second trial in Decatur. Horton, who lived in Athens, presided over this trial, where one of the accusers, Ruby Bates, spoke out and said the original accusations were false. Despite this and other contradictory evidence, the jury still found Patterson guilty.

Horton dismissed this verdict at the Limestone County Courthouse 90 years ago. He ordered a new trial for Patterson. None of the defendants were executed but several remained imprisoned for years. It was not until 2013 that all the defendants were declared innocent.

After Horton set aside the verdict, he was removed from the case and lost his reelection bid a year later, never to serve on the bench again.

