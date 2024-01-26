Decatur City Schools teams win awards in regional Future City competition

Jan. 25—Four Decatur City Schools teams received awards in a Future City competition Saturday.

A team of students at Austin Middle School placed second in the Alabama Regional Future City Competition, held virtually at Auburn University, for their project, Hawanna City.

The team also earned the Above and Beyond Engineering prize. This award is given to a team who had an innovative engineering project.

Austin Junior High School's Nova Stella team placed in the top five and Austin Junior's Acernus team won the award for Most Creative Use of City Planning. Decatur Middle School's Bomb City team won the award for Best Use of Land Surveying Practices.

Gifted specialist Christy Johns, of Austin Middle, said the competition was virtual for all 19 teams because of hazardous road conditions preventing travel and the teams were not able to retrieve their projects from school.

"We did not find out that we were going to have to do the competition virtually until Jan. 17 and the competition was held Jan. 20," Johns said. "We are so proud of the lessons they've learned, not just from Future City, but by being called upon to totally re-envision in three days that which took an entire semester to create."

