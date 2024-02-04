Decatur County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing adult
DECATUR COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing adult.
According to Decatur County Emergency Management, Dale Meitl from Oberlin, Kan., was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Sappa Park.
He drives a 2005 silver Ford Escape with license plate number 291KDY.
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says Meitl’s car was found on a dirt road four miles south and one mile east of Oberlin.
An initial investigation of the scene has found no information, according to the DCSO.
The DCEM, DCSO and the Oberlin Police Department are conducting a search for Meitl in the area south of Oberlin.
The DCSO asked for volunteers to assist in the search for Meitl. The search began by 2 p.m., according to a post from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, KS Facebook page.
Anyone with information about Meitl should call Decatur Dispatch at 785-475-8100.
