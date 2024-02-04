Decatur County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing adult

DECATUR COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing adult.

According to Decatur County Emergency Management, Dale Meitl from Oberlin, Kan., was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Sappa Park.

Dale Meitl (Courtesy: Decatur County Kansas Emergency Management)

He drives a 2005 silver Ford Escape with license plate number 291KDY.

(Courtesy: Decatur County Kansas Emergency Management)

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says Meitl’s car was found on a dirt road four miles south and one mile east of Oberlin.

An initial investigation of the scene has found no information, according to the DCSO.

‘I did everything I was supposed to do’: Kansas wildlife officials remove angler’s trophy catch from state record list

The DCEM, DCSO and the Oberlin Police Department are conducting a search for Meitl in the area south of Oberlin.

The DCSO asked for volunteers to assist in the search for Meitl. The search began by 2 p.m., according to a post from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, KS Facebook page.

Anyone with information about Meitl should call Decatur Dispatch at 785-475-8100.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.