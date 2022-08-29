Decatur couple claims thieves trashed home while on vacation

A Decatur couple is trying to figure out who ransacked their home and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items while they were on vacation. They came home to furniture turned upside down, and their entire house in shambles.

“We came home to find out our home has been completely destroyed and vandalized,” Mallory Blackley said.

Blackley said that’s how she and her husband were welcomed back home from vacation.

“All of our property was taken, safe was cracked. They stole our passports, Social Security cards, titles to the vehicles were also stolen. Pretty much everything of value,” she said.

Blackley showed Channel 2′s Larry Spruill where they believe the thieves broke into their Decatur home, although they said all the doors and windows were locked.

But it’s the damage inside the home that is really disturbing.

There was chaos throughout the house, from the living room to the kitchen and even the bedrooms downstairs, but that’s not all.

“My husband and I work in the film industry. They stole a couple of his drones, also a vintage guitar that was gifted to him. They stole my entire sneaker collection as well as destroyed my wedding dress,” Blackley said.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the police report they filed with Dekalb County police. The report outlines the complete list of items stolen.

Channel 2 also obtained security videos from neighbors that showed the thieves walking through their backyard with TVs in their hands.

They’re trying to figure out who did this.

“It’s hard to say if anyone knew who we were or if we were specifically targeted or if this was someone who was like maybe a follower on social media or something. It’s hard to say who did it, but honestly, it looks like a multi-person crime.

There’s no way one person could have broken in and did all of this,” Blackley said.

