Decatur Fire and Rescue trains at bank that's scheduled for demolition

Feb. 1—"Clear!" yelled a Decatur firefighter as he and his crew rummaged through an empty building and searched for signs of life during a training exercise Wednesday.

All eight crews of Decatur Fire and Rescue will train through Sunday inside the Bank Independent building on Beltline Road at Glenn Street Southwest. The yearly training typically occurs at the department's burn building at their training center in Flint, but when informed of the bank's upcoming demolition, the department reached out to ask if they could use the building for training drills.

"We've been planning on tearing this building down to rebuild here, and our security officer had been contacted by the Fire Department and asked if they could use it for training," said Chad Elliott, facilities project manager for Bank Independent. "We're a community bank, and what better way to support the community than to help our first responders out."

Elliott said demolition of the building will begin Monday.

Battalion Chief Bobby Anders said his crews are constantly fighting fires in buildings and structures that are not familiar to them, so a new building to train in gives them a similar experience.

"We can make generalities about the inside of a building, but we just don't know until we get in there," Anders said. "Having an unfamiliar building like this to practice in is valuable. We can get on the roof and put our ladders in place without having to use a prop."

Crews will undergo four types of drills this week: search and rescue, downed firefighter, ventilation and fire attack.

Crews from Engine 1 and Engine 8 pried open the door of the bank as they executed a search and rescue procedure on Wednesday. They hauled a massive hose into the building and, while wearing gas masks, searched from room to room for survivors. A machine in the attic was pumping out smoke.

"We've got the smoke machine in the attic so during the ventilation drills the guys can see the smoke being pulled out of the roof," Anders said.

Ventilation and search and rescue drills were performed simultaneously by the crews. Ventilation included using a ladder to climb to the rooftop and hacking into the roof using the blunt end of an axe, allowing smoke to escape.

"We isolate the fire inside the building based on the heat," Anders said. "Our crew inside will report where the fire is at, guys will climb the roof and cut a hole into it to make it more safe and to remove heat and smoke on the guys doing the search and rescue."

Anders said all eight crews were brought over in groups of two so the department could maintain an adequate force to still take care of the city.

Lt. Brandon Sivley said the department is always looking for ways to improve training and obtaining the vacant bank was a big advantage.

"There's nothing wrong with the building, so for us to get the green light and come in and ... use it for these purposes, it just doesn't happen that much," Sivley said.

