Decatur’s former school board president arrested for DWI, failure to stop at stop sign

Former school board president Thomas Houchin was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failing to stop at a stop sign, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Houchin was in the Wise County jail Wednesday morning on a $1,250 bond. The bond amount for the DWI charge is $750 and $500 for the traffic violation, according to a police department spokesman.

Houchin recently stepped down as board president, although he is still serving on the board.

He was elected May 10 as board president and his tenure included the departures of former Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Mike Fuller and Superintendent Joseph Coburn.