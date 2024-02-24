Decatur homebound students receive tour of fire station

Feb. 24—Students receiving homebound services from Decatur City Schools are unable to attend school while dealing with health issues and miss out on field trips, but a few of them were able to tour a fire station and ride in a firetruck this week.

Lt. Brandon Sivley of Decatur Fire and Rescue knew there were students in Decatur schools who were not physically able to attend school and wanted to find a way to acknowledge them, and on Friday, his team did just that.

Seven students in the DCS homebound program visited Fire Station 5 on Danville Road Southwest for a tour and treats — goodie bags, homemade cookies and food and drinks — from Decatur-based sponsors.

Sivley and his crew led the students and their families through the fire station and explained to them their day-to-day operations.

Afterward, the students were treated to a ride around the parking lot in a fire truck.

Sivley said this is the first year for Decatur Fire and Rescue to host an event for homebound students and said he plans on it being an annual event.

"As our public education officer, I had never heard of the homebound program," Sivley said. "One of the parents reached out to us and asked us if we could do something for her daughter who is battling cancer. She suggested doing a station tour and I said absolutely."

Sivley said it warmed his heart to see the smiles and cheers of the children when he informed him they were going to ride in a firetruck.

"It's just something we take for granted sometimes because it's something we do every day but maybe with these kids, it's their first time being in a fire station or riding in a firetruck," Sivley said.

Homebound Coordinator Marshall Wise said there are a total of 40 students in the program, from those with severe physical illness to those struggling with mental health issues.

"A lot of them we do service in their homes, especially those who are medically fragile," Wise said. "We have eight currently who are battling cancer and we have some students who have seizures and that prevents them from being in a classroom."

Wise said the program has three full-time teachers and other retired teachers who work in the program part time. They were also present at Station 5 on Friday.

Tracy Romero was there with her son Frankie Garcia, 6, who is battling Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer. She said Garcia was diagnosed last year and so far he has been successfully fighting his ailment. She hopes to have him back in the classroom in the fall.

Romero said she was grateful for the Decatur Fire and Rescue team for thinking of children like Garcia. She said he was all smiles as soon as he walked into the fire station.

"In a normal school setting, they're not able to go on field trips and stuff like that, so the fact that they did this means a lot," Romero said.

At the end of the day, Decatur Fire and Rescue gave the students T-shirts and mini-fire hats.

Texas Roadhouse then provided the students with lunch, Moe's Original BBQ provided dessert, and Pepsi Bottling Group provided drinks. Sponsors also included NAFECO Fire, Police and EMS; Hubbard & Drake General-Mechanical; and Community Action Partnership of North Alabama.

