Decatur man accused of having trafficking amount of 'fentanyl mixture'

Feb. 28—A Decatur man arrested on drug charges Sunday had a trafficking amount of a "fentanyl mixture," Decatur police said.

Tyben Taylor, 32, of Decatur, was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors, according to records at Morgan County Jail, where he was being held in lieu of $6,900 bail.

A police statement said officers made contact with a suspicious person in traffic at Central Parkway Southwest and Bluebird Lane on Sunday. Taylor attempted to flee on foot, police said, but was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to the fentanyl mixture, police said, Taylor was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.