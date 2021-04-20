Decatur man accused of robbing convenience store

Apr. 20—A Decatur man was charged with robbing a convenience store last week.

Decatur police said officers responded Wednesday to Texaco at 819 Sixth Ave. N.E. for a robbery call and met with the victim, who was a customer at the store.

According to police, it was learned during the investigation that the victim was robbed at gunpoint while inside the business and the suspect was identified as Ricardo Santos Bass, 39, of Decatur. A warrant for Bass' arrest was obtained that day.

Police said Bass was released today from Madison County Jail on unrelated charges, and he was transported to Morgan County Jail and booked for first-degree robbery, with bail set at $200,000.

