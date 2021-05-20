Decatur man accused of robbing, hitting victim with handgun

Marian Accardi, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

May 20—Decatur police said they have charged a local man for robbing and striking a victim with a handgun.

Police said officers responded May 12 to the 1800 block of Ororke Lane Southwest for a physical disturbance and met with a victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Police said officers learned that Johnny Darryl Strong Jr., 29, of Decatur struck the victim with a handgun and tried to take property. Police said they located Strong on Wednesday, charged him with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, and booked him into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

