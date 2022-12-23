Decatur man arrested with 34 grams of methamphetamine

Dec. 22—A Decatur man was arrested Dec. 15 for possessing 34 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Adam Johsnon Atkins, 42, is charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $10,300 bail.

The Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search warrant in the early hours of Dec. 15 on Monterey Drive Southwest, where Atkins told police officers where drugs and paraphernalia were hidden in his home, authorities said.

