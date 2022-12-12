Decatur man arrested in connection with shooting in downtown Springfield early Saturday

A Decatur man was being held in the Sangamon County Jail in connection with an early morning shooting Saturday in downtown Springfield.

Springfield Police Department investigators arrested Carlos R. Leyva, 33, on Saturday. His bond was set at $750,000. Formal charges were expected to be filed Tuesday by the Sangamon County state’s attorney’s office.

Body of Springfield woman who went missing Friday found in Sangamon River

SPD Commander Sara Pickford said Monday Leyva faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. He also was cited for multiple traffic offenses.

The shooting victim, a 22-year-old man, remained in stable condition at Springfield Memorial Hospital Monday.

Pickford said police have not yet been able to talk to the victim who has not been identified.

The 22-year-old was found on the sidewalk in front of the Wet Bar and Gin Mill in the 200 block of South Fifth Street, where the shooting took place, Pickford said. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.A firearm suspected in the shooting was recovered by SPD and will be sent for forensic testing. Pickford did not say where the firearm was located.

Officers initially responded at 1:19 a.m. to a report of people with firearms in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Fifth Street. Arriving officers heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Leyva was one of three people in a car that was eventually stopped near Interstate 72 and Veterans Parkway. SPD officers questioned the other two people but they were eventually released. Pickford said they, in addition to others, could still face arrest.

Investigators were unclear about a motive for the shooting and if Leyva knew the victim, Pickford said.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Decatur man arrested in Saturday morning shooting in Springfield IL