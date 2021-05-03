Decatur man arrested on drug, false ID charges

May 3—MOULTON — A Decatur man staying in a Moulton motel is facing felony drug and false identification charges and two misdemeanor charges after visiting Walmart on Saturday.

Moulton police arrested Yancy O'Braine Bell, 50, 53 Ashley St., on a possession of methamphetamine charge after they were notified Bell may have taken several items from the store without paying for them.

Officers Casey Baker and Tim Owens responded to the call and found Bell at the nearby Relax Inn on Alabama 157.

Police Chief Craig Knight said the suspect gave the officers a false name and Social Security number. The officers reported Bell was in possession of the drug, drug paraphernalia and stolen items at the time of his arrest.

Bell was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and was being held on $6,000 bail.

