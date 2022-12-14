Decatur man arrested for elder abuse, neglect

Dec. 13—A Decatur man was arrested Monday on charges of elder abuse and first-degree neglect after a monthlong investigation, Decatur police said in a statement.

Daryle Lamonica Mosley, 52, was arrested after Decatur police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Somerville Road for a reported assault on Nov. 10.

Officers found a 74-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries due to assault, and the victim was hospitalized, police said.

Mosley was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

