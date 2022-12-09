Decatur man arrested for identity theft and forgery

Dec. 8—A Decatur man was arrested Thursday for using fraudulent checks drawn from a business account, Decatur police said.

Kelvin Cornelius Birgans, 37, was charged with identity theft, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, second-degree theft and third-degree theft, according to police. He was in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $47,500 bail.

"There were additional victims discovered who had no knowledge that Birgans was utilizing their identifying information and depositing forged checks into fraudulently created banking accounts," said police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.

