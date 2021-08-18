Decatur man arrested in stabbing
Aug. 17—A Decatur man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother's husband, officials said Tuesday.
Irene Cardenas Martinez of the Decatur Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of East Moulton Street, where they spoke with a woman who said her son had stabbed her husband. The son, identified as 38-year-old Jason Oneal Stovall, "had barricaded himself in his room and would not comply with officer commands," according to Martinez.
Meanwhile, the victim had driven themselves to Decatur-Morgan Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Martinez said.
Martinez said officers with DPD's SWAT unit broke into Stovall's room, where he was "arrested without incident and charged with second-degree domestic violence/second-degree assault." He was then booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility with bail set at $40,000.