Decatur man charged in 2019 home invasion

Jun. 10—A two-year investigation into a home invasion case resulted in the arrest of a Decatur man on Tuesday, according to Decatur police.

Police charged Jeremy Alexander Harris, 35, with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with the April 25, 2019, incident in the 500 block of Rye Drive Southwest.

Police said the victims were held at gunpoint while the suspect stole items from the residence.

Harris is being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

