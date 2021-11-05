Decatur man charged in 2020 burglary

Nov. 5—A Decatur man is facing a burglary charge from a 2020 incident along Locust Street Southeast in Decatur, according to police.

Decatur police said Thursday they arrested Montrice Terrell Porter, 24, and charged him with using a handgun in a burglary. On July 23, 2020, Decatur police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Locust Street Southeast and met with a male victim who told them gunmen entered his house, held him at gunpoint and stole property from the inside of the residence.

Porter was located and charged with first-degree burglary and booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

On Sept. 4, 2020, investigators charged Aundra Marcell Garth Jr. with first-degree burglary in the same case. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

