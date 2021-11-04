Decatur man charged with 30 counts of possession of child porn

Nov. 4—A Southwest Decatur man was charged Wednesday with 30 counts of possession of visual depictions of a minor involved in obscene acts.

The home computer of Jason Heath Putnam, 47, of 1928 Red Sunset Drive, was seized Oct. 1 pursuant to a search warrant, according to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court by a special agent of the Alabama Attorney General's Office. The seizure was part of an ongoing child sex abuse material investigation.

The computer was analyzed at the CyberLab of the Attorney General's Office and "found to clearly depict obscene material of a person under the age of 17," according to the affidavit.

Putnam was being held in Morgan County Jail this morning on $10,000 bond per count, for a total bond of $300,000.

Possession of visual depictions of a minor involved in obscene acts is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

