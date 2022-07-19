Decatur man charged with arson for apartment fire

Jul. 19—A Decatur man was charged with first-degree arson Monday after police say he set a fire in his apartment.

Rigoberto Ojendiz Tellez, 40, is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Decatur Fire & Rescue responded to the 1600 block of Ororke Lane Southwest at 1 a.m. Monday. No one was injured in the fire. An investigation by police and the fire marshal determined that the blaze was intentionally set by Tellez and that other people resided in the apartment building.

First-degree arson is a Class A felony punishable by up to life imprisonment. Under Alabama law, the crime is committed if a person intentionally damages a building by setting a fire while knowing there is a reasonable possibility that others are in the building.

