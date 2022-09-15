Decatur man charged with auto theft and attempting to elude

Sep. 15—A man was in Morgan County Jail facing multiple charges Thursday after stealing a vehicle from a Southwest Decatur residence, according to Decatur police.

Police said Antonio Velasquez, 22, stole a vehicle Wednesday from the 1000 block of Towerview Street Southwest. Police later spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, at which point Velasquez and attempted to elude the officers, police said.

The vehicle crashed near the intersection of Towerview Street Southwest and Morgan Avenue Southwest, police said, and Velasquez was apprehended.

He is charged with theft of property in the first degree, attempting to flee and elude, driving while suspended, and traffic violations, police said. Velasquez was being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $6,500 bail.

