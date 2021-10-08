Decatur man charged with breaking and entering vehicles

Oct. 8—A Decatur man was already in custody last week, charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, when police received reports of other vehicles he had allegedly broken into.

Donquez Ashareem Thomas, 24, of Decatur was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bail, charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into vehicles, according to Decatur police.

Decatur police received a call early last Saturday about someone breaking and entering a vehicle on 2400 block of Quince Road Southeast.

When officers arrived on the scene at about 5:26 a.m., they found Thomas inside the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle's owner also reported that multiple items were missing from the vehicle, police said.

The officers detained Thomas, and an hour later received another call about two vehicle break-ins in the 2400 block of Stratford Road Southeast that had happened several hours earlier, police said.

Based on video surveillance, officers determined Thomas had also broken into those vehicles and taken items before going to Quince Road, police said.

Police said additional charges are expected.

