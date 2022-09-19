Decatur man charged with crack possession

Sep. 19—A Decatur man was arrested on Friday after attempting to elude officers during a traffic stop in Southwest Decatur, according to Decatur police.

At approximately 4 p.m., Decatur police attempted a vehicle stop near Danville Road Southwest and Beltline Road Southwest. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Lee Edward McGuire, failed to stop and police pursued him as he threw objects out of his car windows before he came to a stop in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement on Beltline Road Southwest, police said.

Police said they located multiple baggies of crack cocaine, a loaded firearm and a large amount of U.S. currency in McGuire's possession. He was charged with attempting to flee/elude, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

McGuire is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $34,000 bond.

