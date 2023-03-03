Decatur man charged with drug trafficking

Mar. 2—A Decatur man was in Morgan County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on drug trafficking charges, according to Decatur police.

Police said investigators with Decatur police's Vice/Narcotics Unit were patrolling Wednesday in the area of Third Street Southwest when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The officers found the driver, Cortez Lamont Moody, 34, to be in possession of marijuana, a "trafficking amount" of cocaine and "a large quantity of U.S. currency consistent with the sale of narcotics," according to a statement issued by Decatur police.

Officers arrested Moody on charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and second-degree marijuana possession. Moody remained in jail in lieu of a $5,300 bond.

— franklin.harris@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2394.