Decatur man charged in July robbery

Aug. 17—A Decatur man is facing a felony charge after Decatur police connected him to a July 24 robbery in Northwest Decatur, police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said.

Carmelo La'Shawn Collier, 18, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree robbery charge, she said. While being taken into custody, Collier provided officers with a false identity in an attempt to impede the investigation, police said.

The police report said officers responded to the 1400 block of Sixth Street Northwest and met with the victim and learned property was taken at gun point by multiple suspects.

Collier is in Morgan County Jail and his bail is set at $62,500 and more suspects are being sought, police said.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.