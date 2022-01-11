Decatur man charged with murder after AK-47 shooting on Sunday

Jan. 10—A Decatur man was charged with murder after he allegedly used an AK-47 to shoot and kill another Decatur man at Monroe Drive Northwest on Sunday.

Jamari Demone Jones, 31, 303 Monroe Drive N.W., is in Morgan County Jail today in lieu of $75,000 bond for the alleged slaying of Jamaal Jackson, 41.

Decatur police responded to the scene at 9:15 p.m. and found Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. Jackson later died at the scene, according to police.

According to an affidavit by Detective Sean Mukaddam, Jones confessed to shooting the victim with an AK-47 in the front yard of Jones' 303 Monroe Drive home during a verbal altercation.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Jackson's body was transported to the state forensics office in Huntsville.

